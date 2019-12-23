Munster medic to face disciplinary hearing following incident in Saracens clash

Munster medic, Dr Jamie Kearns, will face a disciplinary hearing following an incident in the province's Champions Cup defeat to Saracens earlier this month.

Dr Kearns faces a charge of bringing the game and the competition into disrepute for alleged comments towards Jamie George during the course of this match.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) have confirmed that a hearing will be convened "as soon as practicable."

A EPCR statement read: "Following an investigation, EPCR has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against the Munster Rugby Team Doctor, Dr Jamie Kearns, arising from the Heineken Champions Cup fixture between Saracens and Munster on Saturday, 14 December 2019.

"During the second half of the Round 4 match at Allianz Park, it is alleged that Dr Kearns directed an abusive comment, or comments, at the Saracens player, Jamie George, and that the comment, or comments, may have had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken Champions Cup, and/or EPCR into disrepute.

"In making the alleged comment, or comments, Dr Kearns breached the Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement.

"An independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the misconduct complaint will be convened, and a date for the hearing will be announced as soon as practicable."