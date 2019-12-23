News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Munster medic to face disciplinary hearing following incident in Saracens clash

Munster medic to face disciplinary hearing following incident in Saracens clash
Munster's Dr. Jamie Kearns. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
By Colm O'Connor
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 05:15 PM

Munster medic, Dr Jamie Kearns, will face a disciplinary hearing following an incident in the province's Champions Cup defeat to Saracens earlier this month.

Dr Kearns faces a charge of bringing the game and the competition into disrepute for alleged comments towards Jamie George during the course of this match.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) have confirmed that a hearing will be convened "as soon as practicable."

A EPCR statement read: "Following an investigation, EPCR has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against the Munster Rugby Team Doctor, Dr Jamie Kearns, arising from the Heineken Champions Cup fixture between Saracens and Munster on Saturday, 14 December 2019.

"During the second half of the Round 4 match at Allianz Park, it is alleged that Dr Kearns directed an abusive comment, or comments, at the Saracens player, Jamie George, and that the comment, or comments, may have had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken Champions Cup, and/or EPCR into disrepute.

"In making the alleged comment, or comments, Dr Kearns breached the Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement.

"An independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the misconduct complaint will be convened, and a date for the hearing will be announced as soon as practicable."

READ MORE

Six Nations squad will be picked on form, not reputation, promises Andy Farrell

More on this topic

Clermont hammer Bath in eight-try rout ; Exeter on brink of last eightClermont hammer Bath in eight-try rout ; Exeter on brink of last eight

Leinster secure European knockout spot with two rounds to playLeinster secure European knockout spot with two rounds to play

Van Graan: 'You always back the decisions on the pitch'Van Graan: 'You always back the decisions on the pitch'

Game in 60 seconds: Billy Vunipola steps up for Saracens Game in 60 seconds: Billy Vunipola steps up for Saracens

TOPIC: Champions Cup

More in this Section

Rudiger calls for swift punishment over alleged racist abuseRudiger calls for swift punishment over alleged racist abuse

PFA calls for government inquiry into racism after alleged Rudiger abusePFA calls for government inquiry into racism after alleged Rudiger abuse

Guardiola ‘thanks’ Premier League for Christmas scheduleGuardiola ‘thanks’ Premier League for Christmas schedule

Real Madrid lose ground on Barcelona after goalless drawReal Madrid lose ground on Barcelona after goalless draw


Lifestyle

Just in case the regular schedules don't float your boat.Streaming and catch-up options for Christmas TV viewing

The sheer volume of offerings can be overwhelming at this time of year, so Des O'Driscoll picks some of the best shows to watch or recordChristmas TV highlights for the next three days

From the lap of luxury to chill-out spas — we’ve rounded up the best short breaks between Christmas and the New YearThinking of a festive mini break? If so here's some Twixmas breaks that might suit!

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »