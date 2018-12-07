Munster make two changes to team facing Castres

Joey Carbery and Conor Murray have been paired together in a Munster starting team for the first time.

Both are included in the first 15 for this Sunday's meeting with Castres in the Heineken Champions Cup.

A neck injury for Murray has kept the pair apart so far this season, with Carbery returning to the starting side this week.

He is among two changes from last week's win against Edinburgh, with CJ Stander coming into the back row.

The province are unbeaten in six games since losing to Leinster in October, and head coach Johann van Graan says they are building nicely.

Here's the Munster squad in full:

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Ciaran Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Sammy Arnold.

Meanwhile, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has welcomed a host of his international stars back for their Pool 1 visit to Bath.

14 of the starting side have been capped by Ireland, with Jame Lowe the exception on the left wing.

Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier and Dan Leavy are among those who start in the pack, with Leavy named at the unfamiliar position of number 8.

Recently crowned World Played of the Year Johnny Sexton returns in the half backs to partner Luke McGrath, while Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour and Rob Kearney also feature.

Connacht are boosted by the return of Irish internationals Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux for the European Challenge Cup clash with Perpignan in The Sportsground on Saturday.

Aki forms a midfield partnership with 22-year-old Academy player Kieran Joyce who is set to make his debut.

Bealham returns to the front row sees him line up alongside hooker Dave Heffernan who captains the side and loosehead Peter McCabe.

Second row Joe Maksymiw comes in for his first start alongside Quinn Roux.

Ulster can rejuvenate their quarter final bid this evening, but they face a stiff challenge against their Pool 4 rivals the Scarlets.

The Welsh side have lost their opening two games in the pool, and anything less than a win will likely end their hopes of progression.

Kick off in Llaneli is at 7.45p>

