NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Munster make 11 changes as Van Graan rotates squad

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 12:12 PM

Johann van Graan has made 11 changes to his Munster side for tomorrow’s Pro14 clash away to Benetton.

Mike Haley, Darren Sweetnam, Billy Holland, and Chris Cloete are the only four retained from last week’s victory over Cardiff with Holland captaining the side.

JJ Hanrahan starts at out-half and will make his 100th Munster appearance with tighthead prop Stephen Archer making his 150th Pro14 appearance.

Three Academy players are included in the squad as Shane Daly and Gavin Coombes are named in the starting XV, with Alex McHenry in line to make his senior debut off the bench.

Haley starts at full-back with Sweetnam and Daly on either flank as Dan Goggin and Sammy Arnold partner up in the centre.

Alby Mathewson and Hanrahan are named in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, and Archer start in the front row with Fineen Wycherley and Holland in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, and Coombes complete the starting XV.

Dave O’Callaghan is among the replacements and set to make his first Pro14 appearance since September after recently returning from injury.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Ciaran Parker, Darren O’Shea, Dave O’Callaghan, Neil Cronin, Bill Johnston, Alex McHenry.

Digital Desk

READ MORE

Israel Folau has contract terminated over discriminatory social media posts

More on this topic

Munster winger Ronan O’Mahony forced to retire on medical grounds

Van Graan: ‘I’m very privileged and very happy to stay here’

Joey Carbery 'highly unlikely' to face Saracens in Champions Cup semi-final

Van Graan signs two-year extension as Munster coach

More in this Section

Tottenham defender Rose grateful for support after talk of his future

Iain Henderson back in Ulster team for crucial Pro14 clash

Wilkinson backs ‘ruthless’ Farrell to give England ‘leadership quality’

Jack Byrne named March Player of the Month


Lifestyle

Mind expanding Neurologist’s strange encounters with patients

Why growing your own beetroot can benefit your health

Learning Points: It is the bully who has the problem, not you

Irish R&B group Chasing Abbey on finding their groove

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »