Munster make 11 changes as Van Graan rotates squad

Johann van Graan has made 11 changes to his Munster side for tomorrow’s Pro14 clash away to Benetton.

Mike Haley, Darren Sweetnam, Billy Holland, and Chris Cloete are the only four retained from last week’s victory over Cardiff with Holland captaining the side.

JJ Hanrahan starts at out-half and will make his 100th Munster appearance with tighthead prop Stephen Archer making his 150th Pro14 appearance.

Three Academy players are included in the squad as Shane Daly and Gavin Coombes are named in the starting XV, with Alex McHenry in line to make his senior debut off the bench.

Haley starts at full-back with Sweetnam and Daly on either flank as Dan Goggin and Sammy Arnold partner up in the centre.

Alby Mathewson and Hanrahan are named in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, and Archer start in the front row with Fineen Wycherley and Holland in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, and Coombes complete the starting XV.

Dave O’Callaghan is among the replacements and set to make his first Pro14 appearance since September after recently returning from injury.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Ciaran Parker, Darren O’Shea, Dave O’Callaghan, Neil Cronin, Bill Johnston, Alex McHenry.

Digital Desk