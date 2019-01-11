Munster 'have got to work hard' despite win over Gloucester

Joey Carbery has told his Munster team-mates they cannot take their foot off the gas - despite thumping Gloucester tonight.

Carbery scored 26 points as Munster beat Gloucester 41-15 at Kingsholm to move eight points clear at the top of Pool 2.

That result has put them in pole position to qualify for the quarter-finals ahead of their final match, which is at home to Exeter Chiefs next week.

Keith Earls celebrates scoring Munster's third try. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

However Carbery, who was voted man of the match, has told his team-mates the job is not done yet and they cannot let up.

“It is still not there. We have one more big week, so we have got to work hard and hopefully next week goes well. Then we are in a good position, so the work is not done yet,” he said.

“I am obviously delighted [with my performance], but what makes me more happy is the scoreboard.

We worked hard during the week and we put a few things into place. We are just so happy that we could come out and do it tonight.

"A huge credit to the coaches and team for how we prepared for this.”

Number eight CJ Stander echoed the words of Carbery and urged the whole squad to keep focused ahead of the visit of second-placed Exeter, who welcome Castres to Sandy Park today.

“We know we left ourselves down a few weeks ago and we need to work hard to go to the next game, and make sure we put ourselves on top so we can go through to the quarters,” said Stander.

“We make it easy for them (Carbery and the rest of the backs)," he joked.

"We do all the hard work and they get all the glory - that’s why we are here. Look, the backline and everyone played well today.”