News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Munster fans showing support by waiving right to a refund

By Simon Lewis
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 07:00 PM

Munster fans showing support by waiving right to a refund
“I don’t think I’ll be directly bankrolling RG Snyman or Damian de Allende,” said Barry-John Ryan, a five-year ticket holder from Mallow, “I’ll leave that to somebody else!” Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

The supermarket slogan “Every Little Helps” is starting to add up for Munster Rugby with a number of Supporters Club members taking to Twitter to declare their decisions to forego the offer of refunds or credit for the last four home games of the 2019-20 season.

Munster announced their offer on Wednesday following confirmation that any proposed rescheduled Guinness PRO14 fixtures will take place behind closed doors due to the restrictions concerning the Covid-19 pandemic. It applies to Munster’s 5,400 MRSC members, many of whom also number among the province’s 7,500 season-ticket holders.

“Refund returned, membership renewed. Munster Rugby runs in my blood. Excellent work, well-considered options for everyone @MRSC16 #SUAF,” tweeted Tess K on Thursday.

Barry-John Ryan, a five-year ticket holder from Mallow, also tweeted his intention to renew MRSC membership and that “any refund due will go back to the club #TeamWork #SUAF”.

“Myself and my dad, we just renewed our Supporters Club memberships and waived our right to a refund,” Ryan told the Irish Examiner. “Any small bit of support at this time from a financial point of view, it’s just giving it back to the club.

We’ve had more good days than bad and got a lot of mileage out of seeing them in Cork and Limerick and further afield. It’s just a small gesture but I think judging by the traction on Twitter, a lot of people are doing the same.

Ryan was one of the original 10-year ticket holders when the scheme was introduced following the redevelopment of Thomond Park in 2008 and he was happy to renew for a further five last year.

“I’ve been a member nearly 20 years now, my MRSC number 90 suggests I must have been part of it pretty close to the inception. Like anything, you feel a part of something, you feel invested in something and it’s something small scale. 

“When you pay for something upfront as we did 12 months ago, the match tickets work out cheaper, so if you can renew, whatever ticket money they get upfront at the start of the year is some help to the overall finances which I imagine are an interesting juggling act at this time. 

“I don’t think I’ll be directly bankrolling RG Snyman or Damian de Allende, I’ll leave that to somebody else!”

More on this topic

Diarmuid Barron promoted to Munster senior squad as Jack Crowley joins academyDiarmuid Barron promoted to Munster senior squad as Jack Crowley joins academy

The day Peter Stringer pulled a fast one as Munster finally got over the lineThe day Peter Stringer pulled a fast one as Munster finally got over the line

Munster prop Brian Scott forced to retire after 18-month injury battleMunster prop Brian Scott forced to retire after 18-month injury battle

Ronan O'Gara: Have we seen the last of 'coach-in-waiting' Tyler Bleyendaal at Munster?Ronan O'Gara: Have we seen the last of 'coach-in-waiting' Tyler Bleyendaal at Munster?


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Amateur players must wait as IRFU outline return to rugby detailsAmateur players must wait as IRFU outline return to rugby details

Greyhound set to return a fortnight ahead of scheduleGreyhound set to return a fortnight ahead of schedule

Olympic hopefuls, footballers, and rugby pros given nod to return to trainingOlympic hopefuls, footballers, and rugby pros given nod to return to training

Police give Liverpool approval to complete title bid at AnfieldPolice give Liverpool approval to complete title bid at Anfield


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher consults a Munster designer to find out what our future residences, offices and businesses will look likeHow pandemic life is transforming homes and workplaces

Nidge and co return for a repeat of a series that gripped the nation over its five seasons.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate returns while Springwatch looks at rewilding

A family expert at the charity Action for Children advises how parents can maintain contact with kids after separation if there’s an access problem.My ex won’t let me see my child because I haven’t paid maintenance during lockdown. What can I do?

THREE years ago, when radio presenter Daniella Moyles announced that she was quitting, few could have guessed from her upbeat Instagram post the inner turmoil she’d been enduring.Daniella Moyles on how she beat anxiety

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »