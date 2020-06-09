News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Munster fans can relive their greatest European games this weekend

Munster celebrate the 2006 Heineken Cup Final win over Biarritz. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 06:48 PM

Munster Rugby fans are in for a treat this weekend as Virgin Media Sport broadcast some of the greatest games from the province's European adventures.

Subscribers will get to relive the 2006 and 2008 Heineken Cup final victories over Biarritz and Toulouse, as well as the 2006 semi-final victory over Leinster and the 2003 'Miracle Match' against Gloucester at Thomond Park.

One of the games will also be televised on Virgin Media 2, with a fans' poll deciding between those 2006 and 2008 successes.

The tables will be turned on Munster fans the following weekend, however, with Leinster's 2009 semi-final victory over the Reds to be broadcast, as well as all four of their Champions Cup final wins.

THURSDAY- VIRGIN MEDIA TWO 

8pm Fans’ Choice 

FRIDAY- VIRGIN MEDIA SPORT 

8pm Munster v Gloucester, 2003 (The “Miracle Match”) 

SATURDAY- VIRGIN MEDIA SPORT 

7pm Munster v Leinster – 2006 Heineken Cup Semi-Final 

9pm Munster v Biarritz – 2006 Heineken Cup Final? 

SUNDAY- VIRGIN MEDIA SPORT 

7pm Munster v Toulouse – 2008 Heineken Cup Final

