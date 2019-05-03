Munster fan who confronted Vunipola banned from attending home games

The Munster supporter who confronted Billy Vunipola after their loss to Saracens has been banned from attending games at Thomond Park and Musgrave Park.

He entered the pitch to verbally abuse the Sarries number 8 following the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at the Ricoh Arena.

The fan was remonstrating with Vunipola about his defence of Israel Folau's homophobic social media post.

In a statement, Munster Rugby said:

"Following further investigation into the incident involving a spectator entering the field of play at the Ricoh Arena the province can confirm that a decision has been made to prohibit the supporter from attending matches at Irish Independent Park and Thomond Park, in addition to the ban from the Ricoh Arena.

"The province wishes to reiterate it does not condone the entry of any spectator to the field of play.

"While it was hugely disappointing to see a supporter breach the stadium regulations, the behaviour of this one individual is not reflective of our supporters."

Vunipola was booed throughout the English sides' 32-16 win over the Irish province and described the incident as "quite scary".

"It was quite a motivating factor that people were booing me. I wanted to back up my words and show my team-mates that I did not mean to distract them," he added.