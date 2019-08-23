News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Munster face back-to-back games against Saracens as Champions Cup fixtures released

Munster face back-to-back games against Saracens as Champions Cup fixtures released
By Stephen Barry
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 12:13 PM

The importance of Munster getting a good start to their Champions Cup campaign was underlined by the release of the pool fixtures this morning.

They will kick off with a trip to Swansea to face the Ospreys on Saturday, November 16, followed by the visit of Racing 92 to Thomond Park seven days later.

And as if that wasn't tough enough, they will then head into back-to-back fixtures against reigning champions Saracens, who are bidding to win their fourth crown in five years. The first of those fixtures will be hosted in Limerick on Saturday, December 7.

Saracens knocked Munster out at the semi-final stage in 2017 and 2019, while Racing eliminated the Reds at the same juncture in 2018. However, both sides lost on their last visits to Thomond Park in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

Leinster's attempt to regain their European title will begin at the RDS with the arrival of Benetton on November 16. That's followed by a trip to Lyon before back-to-back games against Northampton Saints, a repeat of the 2011 final.

Connacht's return to the competition for the first time in three seasons will begin with a game at home to Montpellier at The Sportsground on Sunday, November 17. They will head on the road to Toulouse and Gloucester before the return trip of the English club to Galway in round 4.

Ulster will be the first Irish team in action on November 16, heading away to Bath in the early fixture. They will take on Clermont Auvergne at the Kingspan Stadium the following Friday before back-to-back games against Harlequins.

Virgin Media will cover Bath v Ulster in round 1 as the first of their six free-to-air pool games. They will also cover Northampton and Leinster's back-to-back clashes and Saracens v Ospreys in rounds 3 and 5. Their round 6 fixture has yet to be announced.

The pool stage concludes on the second and third weekends of January 2020. The Stade de Marseille will host the final on Saturday, May 23.

You can view the full fixture list here.

READ MORE

Ireland will top World Rankings for first time ever if they beat England

More on this topic

Carbery in race against clock to make World CupCarbery in race against clock to make World Cup

Gatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summitGatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summit

Nkosi double helps South Africa see off ArgentinaNkosi double helps South Africa see off Argentina

England sweating on fitness of Ruaridh McConnochieEngland sweating on fitness of Ruaridh McConnochie

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Jones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face IrelandJones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face Ireland

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss EmeryPepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery

MMA move for ex-England rugby playerMMA move for ex-England rugby player

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for BesiktasNkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »