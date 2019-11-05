Munster confirm talks with two South Africa World Cup winners

Munster have confirmed they are in advanced discussions to sign a pair of Springbok World Cup winners.

Centre Damian de Allende and giant lock RG Snyman are both poised to join the province in 2020.

However, Munster head coach Johann van Graan has insisted no contracts have been signed at this juncture.

Both De Allende and Snyman played a part in Saturday's World Cup final victory over England in Yokohama.

Centre De Allende was a star performer as South Africa clinched the World Cup with victory over England on Saturday, having scored the crucial try in their semi-final win over Wales.

The powerful centre, who turns 28 later this month, is leaving the Stormers to join Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan for the remainder of this season, before moving to Munster.

He has scored six tries in 47 caps for the Springboks, including two at the recent World Cup.

South Africa's RG Snyman catches the ball against Wales. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Snyman, 24, played in all seven of South Africa's games on their way to World Cup glory, generally as a replacement.

He would compete for a second-row berth with Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, and Billy Holland, who's contract currently runs until next summer.