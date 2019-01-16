Munster confirm Ian Keatley exit for end of season

Munster have confirmed Ian Keatley is leaving the province at the end of the season.

The Irish international out-half is heading to Italy to play for Benetton Treviso.

The 31-year-old has made 180 appearances since joining Munster from Connacht in 2011.

Keatley has scored 1,247 points during that time, most notably, the winning drop goal in a pivotal Champions Cup win at Sale in 2014.

Munster lock Tadhg Beirne and Ulster back Will Addison are set to be named in Ireland's Six Nations squad for the first time today.

Joe Schmidt is due to unveil a 38-man panel as the countdown continues to next month's opening match against England at the Aviva Stadium.

Beirne made his international debut during the summer tour to Australia, Addison against Italy in November.

With Luke McGrath injured and fitness doubts over Kieran Marmion and John Cooney, the uncapped Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade could also be included.