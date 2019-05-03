NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Munster confirm four more players to leave at the end of the season

Duncan Williams is one of eight players leaving the province at the end of the season
By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Friday, May 03, 2019 - 04:33 PM

The departure of Duncan Williams, Mike Sherry, Dave O’Callaghan and James Hart from Munster Rugby at the end of the season has been confirmed, bringing the number of players exiting the province at the end of the month to eight in total.

Scrum-half Williams, hooker Sherry and back-rower O’Callaghan were each homegrown talents who served Munster for their entire playing careers to date while Dublin-born scrum-half Hart joined from Racing 92 two seasons ago.

Williams, 33, was the longest-serving of the quartet, making 163 appearances in an 11-year career and scoring seven tries, while like Sherry he was part of the squad which won Munster’s most recent trophy, the 2011 Magners League title.

They join Ian Keatley, Stephen Fitzgerald and Jaco Taute as well as Ronan O’Mahony, forced to retire through injury, in departing the club. Both O’Callaghan and James Hart will play their club rugby in France next season while Sherry has been on loan at English Premiership side Gloucester since March.

All the departing players are to be recognised during half-time at Munster’s Guinness PRO14 quarter-final against Benetton in Thomond Park tomorrow afternoon.

