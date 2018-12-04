Munster confirm 12 player contract extensions

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed 12 player contract extensions for the province.

John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Jack O’Donoghue, JJ Hanrahan, Alex Wootton, Rhys Marshall, Fineen Wycherley, Calvin Nash, Arno Botha and Jeremy Loughman have all signed contract extensions.

Rory Scannell during Munster V Glasgow Warriors game at Thomond Park.

Player profiles:

John Ryan

John Ryan has signed a three-year deal that will see him remain with Munster Rugby until at least June 2022.

Ryan has made 130 appearances in red since his 2011 debut and has 16 Ireland caps.

Niall and Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Jack O’Donoghue, JJ Hanrahan, Alex Wootton, Rhys Marshall and Fineen Wycherley and Calvin Nash have all signed on for a further two years.

Niall and Rory Scannell

Niall Scannell made his Munster debut in December 2013 and has made 79 appearances to date.

Centre Rory Scannell has played for Munster on 92 occasions and has three Ireland caps.

The 24-year-old became the first player to win both Munster Academy and Young Player of the Year in the 2015/16 season.

Darren Sweetnam

25-year-old Sweetnam has represented the province on 66 occasions and was named Young Player of the Year at the 2016/17 Munster Rugby Awards. The winger made his third appearance for Ireland when starting against the USA in November.

Jack O’Donoghue

O’Donoghue has made 93 appearances in red and won the Academy Player of the Year in 2015.

JJ Hanrahan

Hanrahan made his Munster debut in September 2012 and has 92 Munster caps.

Alex Wootton

24-year-old Wootton joined the Munster Academy in 2013 making the step up to the senior ranks in 2016.

Rhys Marshall

Marshall joined the province on a three-year contract in 2016, making his Munster debut that November. The 26-year-old has featured for the province on 55 occasions and scored 10 tries.

Fineen Wycherley

20-year-old lock/back-row forward Wycherley was awarded Academy Player of the Year in 2018 having been promoted to the senior ranks on a development contract at the start of this season and has scored one try in 11 games for Munster.

Calvin Nash

Fellow development player Nash also made the step up from the Academy at the beginning of the season with the 21-year-old winger scoring two tries in eight Munster appearances.

Arno Botha

Arno Botha and Jeremy Loughman have signed one-year extensions and will remain with the province until June 2020.

Back-row forward Botha joined Munster in the summer and has made an immediate impact with two tries in nine appearances.

Jeremy Loughman

Jeremy Loughman joined the province midway through last season and has made five PRO14 appearances to date including his first start against Zebre last month.

- Digital Desk