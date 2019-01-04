Munster can lift silverware this season, says Horan

Marcus Horan, the former Munster hooker, says Johann van Graan’s team are still a work in progress, but one that could lift silverware this season.

The province have had some close calls over the years but they have not won a trophy since the 2010/11 Celtic League.

They have been patchy this season, the South African head coach’s first full season in charge, but beat a full strength Leinster at Thomond Park last weekend, to prove they could go toe-to-toe with the best.

Former Ireland prop Marcus Horan was joined by Malcolm O'Kelly and Shane Byrne to launch the Ireland v England Rugby Legends match taking place in the RDS on Friday, 1st February. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile.

Horan believes the return from injury of Chris Farrell, as well as more game-time for Conor Murray and Joey Carbery, the province’s new look half-back partnership, could raise their play to a higher level in the coming months.

“I think they are still finding their way, to be honest with you,” Horan said. “A lot of rugby nowadays is based around defence.

Leinster are very good at it in the sense that they can see what a team has in the first 10 or 20 minutes and they can withstand huge amounts of pressure from teams defensively, then when the time is right, they can strike and score.

READ MORE: Rugby still shooting itself in foot when punishing dangerous tackles

“I think Munster are still finding their way with that in regards to getting scores. I think Chris Farrell will have a big influence on their attacking power when he’s back.

"When you get a bit of consistency, especially in midfield, that is going to create opportunities for them and build a bit of confidence about actually moving the ball.”

Beating Leinster last Saturday will be key to convincing Munster they have the ammunition to win a trophy this season, and end a drought few expected to persist for so long.

“I don’t think it’s too early for them to win one, you have got to remember they were in a semi-final of Europe, they have been there or thereabouts,” Horan said.

“There has been a lot of changes, movement of big name players, coaches. There has been a lot that has happened and they have been adjusting and I think they have been adjusting well.

You talk about the pool of players that maybe Leinster have, maybe Munster isn’t right up there so they are battling with a smaller hand than Leinster have. They are the best in Europe by a long way.

“Munster were close to beating them over the last couple of years so it has finally come around. But they need to push on from here, get to a final and as we can see, anything can happen on the day.

“These guys are keen to win silverware. That’s what everyone is judged on and I think that’s definitely their target this season.”