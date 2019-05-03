Munster ban supporter who confronted Billy Vunipola

Munster Rugby have banned the supporter who appeared to confront Saracens player Billy Vunipola after the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena.

The province confirmed its decision following an investigation into the incident on April 20 when a spectator wearing a Munster jersey entered the field from the stands at the stadium as Saracens were on a lap of honour to celebrate their victory. The supporter gesticulated towards and shouted at try-scorer and man of the match Vunipola, who before the match had been warned by his club and the Rugby Football Union as to his future conduct following his endorsement of homophobic statements made on social media by Australian international Israel Folau.

The spectator was removed from the field and detained by stadium officials for a short time before being ejected and banned for life from Ricoh Arena. Two weeks on, Munster have now said that supporter will be barred from attending matches at both Thomond Park and Musgrave Park.

A statement issued by Munster Rugby yesterday afternoon regarding the Champions Cup semi-final spectator incident said: “Following further investigation into the incident involving a spectator entering the field of play at the Ricoh Arena, the province can confirm that a decision has been made to prohibit the supporter from attending matches at Irish Independent Park and Thomond Park, in addition to the ban from the Ricoh Arena.

“The province wishes to reiterate it does not condone the entry of any spectator to the field of play.

“While it was hugely disappointing to see a supporter breach the stadium regulations, the behaviour of this one individual is not reflective of our supporters.”