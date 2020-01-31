Munster announce signings of De Allende, Snyman, and Saracens winger Gallagher

Munster have announced the signings of South African World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman, as well as Saracens winger Matt Gallagher.

Damian de Allende

The trio will join the province on two-year deals, running from this summer until June 2022.

The Springbok duo of De Allende and Snyman are both currently playing in the Japanese Top League, with Panasonic Wild Knights and Honda Heat respectively.

Centre De Allende played a leading role in South Africa’s World Cup-winning campaign, starting six of his seven appearances and scoring tries against Japan and Wales.

The 28-year-old has made 47 appearances for the Springboks, scoring six tries, and was previously voted South African Super Rugby Player of the Year in 2015.

Snyman also featured in every game of South Africa’s successful World Cup campaign, producing a man-of-the-match performance against Canada. The imposing lock is highly regarded for his athleticism, ball-handling skills, and towering presence in the lineout.

RG Snyman

A product of the Bulls, the 25-year-old has made 23 appearances for South Africa.

Playing full-back or on the wing, Gallagher has made 45 appearances for Saracens, scoring nine tries. A former Saracens Academy Player of the Year, the 23-year-old was part of the England U20s World Championship-winning side in 2016.

London-native Gallagher is Irish qualified as his paternal grandfather and grandmother are from Derry and Limerick respectively. In December, he lined out against Munster in the round three Champions Cup encounter at Thomond Park.

Matt Gallagher

“From a business point of view I am really pleased that Munster Rugby has secured the calibre of these players. In terms of Damian and RG, it’s testament to the worldwide standing of this club that two World Cup winning Springboks will arrive here next summer,” said Munster head coach Johann van Graan

“On a personal level, I know them both very well and in addition to being world-class athletes they are great men. They will add value to everything we are striving to achieve at Munster, and I know our supporters will be eagerly looking forward to their arrival.

“Equally, getting Matt on board is fantastic for our backline options. He is an exciting young talent that can play in a number of positions and is from a great rugby pedigree.”