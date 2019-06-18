News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Munster announce first all-female staff for women's squads

Munster Women's & U18 Girls coach and management teams (left to right): Mairead Kelly, Niamh Briggs, Maeve D'Arcy, Lorna Barry, Laura Guest, Kathyrn Fahy, Helen Brosnan, Sarah Hartigan, Fiona Hayes, and club captain Ciara Griffin. Pic: INPHO/Oisin Keniry
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 01:03 PM

Munster's women's squads will be coached and managed by all-female staff for the first time.

Laura Guest continues as head coach for her third season in charge of the Munster Women's team, while some of her former international teammates have signed up for coaching roles with the province.

The Clonakilty native is joined by former Highfield, Munster and Ireland teammate Helen Brosnan, who takes up the position of assistant coach ahead of the start of their Interprovincial campaign in August.

Maeve D’Arcy will continue as team manager, as will strength and conditioning coach Lorna Barry and physio Kathyrn Fahy.

Munster prop Fiona Hayes heads a team of Ireland internationals in charge of the U18 Girls’ squad for their Interprovincial Series.

The 15-cap former international is joined by assistant coach Mairead Kelly and technical skills coach Niamh Briggs.

Sarah Hartigan completes an all-UL Bohs ticket as team manager. Bohs won the Women’s All-Ireland Cup for a record sixth time earlier this year.

Guest said:

It is brilliant to have a strong cohort of female coaches and management in place ahead of our summer training programme.

“The level of knowledge and expertise across both groups will make for some brilliant sessions and I’m looking forward to working with all of the coaches.

“We came agonisingly close to retaining our Interprovincial Series title last season and we hope to be right up there again contesting the trophy with yet another exciting group of players.

“The development of the U18 girls and the TIP [Talent Identification Programme] group are crucial to bringing players through into our senior ranks and with Fiona, Mairead and Niamh in those key roles we will be in a very good position.”

The province's Women’s Development Officer Ken Imbusch will take up the role as staff liaison officer for the senior team, while Girls Participation Officer Sana Govender will take that position for the U18s.

READ MORE

Vice-captain Bastareaud dropped from France World Cup squad

More on this topic

As a new coaching ticket is in place for next season, what's next for Munster?

Munster get their man - Stephen Larkham appointment ‘inspired’, says Lenihan

Munster ready to balance books next year

Budget not an issue as Munster close in on ‘next-level’ coach

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Frank Warren set for talks with Tyson Fury over Deontay Wilder rematch

Dundalk's Sean Gannon claims May's Player of the Month award

Harry Redknapp expects Frank Lampard to get Chelsea job

Woods ready to research Royal Portrush in preparation for the Open Championship


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘My mother’s become so high maintenance since moving closer – what should I do?’

Victoria Pendleton on veganism and why she thinks everyone should eat less meat

As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return

Zendaya has dyed her hair red, but how can you find the best shade for you?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »