Munster announce first all-female staff for women's squads

Munster's women's squads will be coached and managed by all-female staff for the first time.

Laura Guest continues as head coach for her third season in charge of the Munster Women's team, while some of her former international teammates have signed up for coaching roles with the province.

The Clonakilty native is joined by former Highfield, Munster and Ireland teammate Helen Brosnan, who takes up the position of assistant coach ahead of the start of their Interprovincial campaign in August.

Maeve D’Arcy will continue as team manager, as will strength and conditioning coach Lorna Barry and physio Kathyrn Fahy.

Munster prop Fiona Hayes heads a team of Ireland internationals in charge of the U18 Girls’ squad for their Interprovincial Series.

The 15-cap former international is joined by assistant coach Mairead Kelly and technical skills coach Niamh Briggs.

Sarah Hartigan completes an all-UL Bohs ticket as team manager. Bohs won the Women’s All-Ireland Cup for a record sixth time earlier this year.

Guest said:

It is brilliant to have a strong cohort of female coaches and management in place ahead of our summer training programme.

“The level of knowledge and expertise across both groups will make for some brilliant sessions and I’m looking forward to working with all of the coaches.

“We came agonisingly close to retaining our Interprovincial Series title last season and we hope to be right up there again contesting the trophy with yet another exciting group of players.

“The development of the U18 girls and the TIP [Talent Identification Programme] group are crucial to bringing players through into our senior ranks and with Fiona, Mairead and Niamh in those key roles we will be in a very good position.”

The province's Women’s Development Officer Ken Imbusch will take up the role as staff liaison officer for the senior team, while Girls Participation Officer Sana Govender will take that position for the U18s.