Munster announce extra seating for Champions Cup clash

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 04:43 PM
By Steve Neville

Thomond Park will have extra seating for Munster's Champions Cup clash with Exeter on January 19.

The province announced that due to ticket demand there will be extra seating increasing the ground's capacity to 26,267.

The additional seats will be located on the goal line at both ends of the pitch. Munster stated that over 21,500 have been sold already.

Munster currently sit on top of Pool 2 in the Champions Cup with two games left to play.

Johann van Graan's men travel to Kingsholm to face Gloucester on January 11 before welcoming Exeter to Thomond Park the following week.

Despite leading the pool, it remains tight as only four points separate the four teams.

Before facing into another two weeks of European rugby, the interpros await Munster.

They face Ulster on Friday at the Kingspan Stadium before playing Leinster in Thomond Park and Connacht at the Sportsground.


KEYWORDS

MunsterThomond ParkChampions CupRugby

