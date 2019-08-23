News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Munster and Ospreys share spoils in Celtic Cup opener

Munster A’s Charlie O’Doherty celebrates scoring a try in last night’s Celtic Cup match against Ospreys. Picture: Tommy Dickson
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 10:41 PM

By Olan Allen

Munster 20 - 20 Ospreys

Munster A opened their Celtic Cup campaign with a share of the spoils with Ospreys this evening at Musgrave Park.

Munster will be disappointed not to win this one but excellent defending by the Welsh visitors kept them at bay. Munster captain Jack Crowley will be disappointed that two first-half penalties were off target, with the second coming back of f the upright.

An intercept saw Ospreys Chay Smith open the scoring with a try and Joshua Thomas converted. Munster levelled on 39 minutes with a try from Cian Hurley and Crowley converted to leave i t 7-7 at half time.

Munster were ahead after three minutes of the second half when Charlie O’Doherty dived over in the corner for a 12-7 lead. A try minutes later from Ben Cambriani brought Ospreys level 12-12.

Crowley and Thomas exchanged penalties before Scott Buckley barged over for a Munster try, as they led 20-15. Great handling by Ospreys saw George Gasson score in the corner to tie the scores with 13 minutes remaining.

MUNSTER A:

R Hedderman (UCC); M Bowen (UCC), L Bruce (UCC), T Downes (Galwegians), R Quinn (Dublin University); J Crowley (Bandon Capt), C O’Doherty (Young Munster); J French (Academy), S Buckley (UCC), C Barrett (Garryowen); K Seymour (Garryowen), P Kelly (Academy); C Hurley (Clonakilty), D Hyland (Cork Con), L Clohessy (Shannon).

Replacements: K O’Shea (UL Bohes), A Hennessy (Nenagh), L Masters (Cork Con), E O’Connor (Academy), C Mitchell (Young Munster), K O’Connor (Cashel), M Casserly (Old Crescent), P Ryan (Shannon).

OSPREYS A:

P Jones (Capt); D Cross, C Smith, C Carson, B Cambriani; J Thomas, C Tantum; J Walters, G Lloyd, J Pritchard; M Dodd, S Smallman; I Shenton, J Grabham, M Strong.

Replacements: J Moore, R Davies, B Warren, R Thomas, C Davies, L Seawood, C Lewis, G Gasson.

