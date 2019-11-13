News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Munster add academy out-half to Champions Cup squad to ease injury problems

Munster add academy out-half to Champions Cup squad to ease injury problems
Ben Healy. Picture: Sportsfile
By Simon Lewis
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 04:52 PM

Munster have moved to ease their fly-half problems by adding academy number 10 Ben Healy to their Heineken Champions Cup squad.

Johann van Graan faces the prospect of kicking off this season’s European campaign this Saturday at Ospreys without first-choice Joey Carbery and possibly JJ Hanrahan, leaving Tyler Bleyendaal as the only fit out-half in the province’s 41-man squad for the competition.

Neither Carbery (ankle) nor Hanrahan (hamstring) has been deselected from that nominated panel, however.

Instead, Ireland Under-20 star Healy has been promoted at the expense of wing Alex Wootton and is now in line for a European debut in Swansea this weekend as back-up to Bleyendaal, should Hanrahan not pass fit.

Champions Cup organisers EPCR today released a list of the tournament’s squad changes with 10 players involved in the recent World Cup prominent among the 35 players swapped out by their clubs.

They include World Cup final man of the match Handré Pollard and France captain Guilhem Guirado, both removed by Montpellier, and Leinster’s No.8 Jack Conan, who along with long-term injury victim and fellow back-rower Dan Leavy was replaced by Ireland U20 forwards Ryan Baird and Scott Penny.

Leo Cullen has made three further changes to his squad, with Cian Kelleher and Ciaran Frawley replacing backs Fergus McFadeen and Barry Daly while Bryan Byrne is a front-row replacement for Vakh Abdaladze.

Connacht have altered their front-row options with Peter McCabe in for Paddy McAllister and back-row Sean O’Brien has been replaced by Niall Murray, while Ulster’s squad remains unaltered.

READ MORE

Bernardo Silva banned and fined over tweet to Man City team-mate Benjamin Mendy

More on this topic

Johnny Sexton: 'It will live with us for a long time, how the World Cup finished for us'Johnny Sexton: 'It will live with us for a long time, how the World Cup finished for us'

Tottenham need to back up Red Star Belgrade triumph in Premier League – KaneTottenham need to back up Red Star Belgrade triumph in Premier League – Kane

Gnabry scores four as Bayern Munich thrash TottenhamGnabry scores four as Bayern Munich thrash Tottenham

Holders Liverpool land Napoli again in Champions League group stagesHolders Liverpool land Napoli again in Champions League group stages

TOPIC: Champions Cup

More in this Section

How have Leicester got things so right this season?How have Leicester got things so right this season?

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

World Para Athletics Championships: Waiting game pays off for Niamh McCarthy in DubaiWorld Para Athletics Championships: Waiting game pays off for Niamh McCarthy in Dubai

Keena’s heart for Ireland causeKeena’s heart for Ireland cause


Lifestyle

Avoid products high in sugar and caffeine, says Helen O’CallaghanEnergy drinks not fit for kids

The staff of Cork Film Festival tell Richard Fitzpatrick about some of their personal recommendations on what to seeInsider tips: Those in the know pick their highlights of the Cork Film Festival

The Cork Film Festival is known for championing short films. We chat to six emerging film-makers who are showing their work over the next few daysCork Film Festival: Short and sweet does the trick

Newsreels from the independence era, and various short films, give a glimpse of earlier eras on Leeside, writes Marjorie BrennanCork Film Festival: Reeling in the years by the Lee

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »