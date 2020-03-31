News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Munster adapting remote training to constantly changing circumstances

By Simon Lewis
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 03:37 PM

Munster players are digging in for the long haul as they work through their second week of remote training during the current Covid-19 shutdown.

Denis Logan. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Denis Logan. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Denis Logan, the province’s Head of Athletic Performance, has been overseeing individual training programmes being conducted in players’ homes from afar following the IRFU’s decision to stand down Ireland’s professionals for eight weeks until May 18 and the American said a major hurdle was crossed once there was realisation that the current lockdown of the population “is not going to be brief”.

Logan was speaking to munsterrugby.ie and the New Yorker, a former strength and conditioning coach with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, said tailored training programmes had been put in place for each squad member.

“The players, like the coaches, have seen what’s going on and realised that this isn’t going to blow over in the next few weeks and have gotten their minds around the fact that this is not going to be brief,” Logan said.

“I think when you come to that understanding and realisation then it makes it easier for you to create a working format that works for you. If you’re under the impression that, ‘ah, this is only going to be for two weeks’ then you’re only going to go day-to-day.”

Logan also outlined Munster’s overall training programme, describing it as an opportunity for players to focus on any areas they can improve physically.

“We have an eight-week programme for them. We really tried to take a physiological approach and we looked at the squad and thought how many of the guys need to improve their conditioning or how many of those guys could improve their movement patterns.

“The way we looked at it wasn’t position-specific but rather needs-specific, understanding that that was more important with the players being away from us.

“This is a great opportunity for a guy, say, who needs to put on two kilos of lean mass. So they’re going to get the equipment and they’re going to get this programme.

“Another example can be a player who’s got a squatting or lunging pattern that could be improved, he’s got asymmetry. In that case, you know what, you’re going to get dumbbells because you’re able to use those independently and you’re going to get this programme – so that’s the approach we took.

That’s the way the equipment and programmes have been delivered to the players. It’s not rugby- or position-specific but it’s actually individual-specific.

The imposition by the Government last Friday of further restrictions on social distancing and group gatherings has forced Logan and the Munster S&C staff to amend and adapt their training programmes, particularly with people now only allowed to exercise within a two-kilometre radius of their own home.

“We built conditioning programmes for them in the event that they could get outside and run,” Logan said. “Then new measures were brought in on Friday night, but if they can’t get out and run and needed to do some kind of home-based programme we also gave that to them as well.

“It’s still a very fluid situation but giving the players as many options as possible has been the approach.

“That’s been the case over the last few weeks where we’ve constantly had to try and find solutions. There has been very good interaction and communication from the players giving real time updates on what they can and cannot do and us trying to find solutions.

“Up to this point, things have gone really well given the circumstances have changed almost daily.

“The realistic expectation for players is we need them to stay in shape, we need them to do something regularly and we have goals that we want them to hit. But there’s no pressure that they need to stay match-fit because we know there will be no games in the immediate future.”

More on this topic

Munster star who lost baby daughter last year celebrates birth of sonMunster star who lost baby daughter last year celebrates birth of son

No training for Munster next week as IRFU considers standing down provincesNo training for Munster next week as IRFU considers standing down provinces

Dave Kilcoyne and Kevin O’Byrne commit their futures to MunsterDave Kilcoyne and Kevin O’Byrne commit their futures to Munster

Coronavirus hits Munster and Connacht games in ItalyCoronavirus hits Munster and Connacht games in Italy

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

FAI to seek government help to deal with cost of Covid-19FAI to seek government help to deal with cost of Covid-19

Tyson Fury will ‘never tire of beating Deontay Wilder’Tyson Fury will ‘never tire of beating Deontay Wilder’

Jamie Murray thinks Wimbledon will be cancelled-Rescheduling will be difficult Jamie Murray thinks Wimbledon will be cancelled-Rescheduling will be difficult

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

This week we had a lockdown birthday party, too much TV and a reminder from Joe Wicks that I’m 53Learner Dad: What I learned from week two on lockdown

It’s amazing what you become thankful for when you go down with suspected coronavirus and enter self-isolation, says Ella Walker.10 things self-isolation makes you really appreciate

Suddenly those Facebook groups are a godsend…Social media can be a true support in isolation – here’s how

If isolation means your locks are already out of control, it might be time to take matters into your own hands, says Prudence Wade.Everything you need to know about cutting your hair at home

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »