Munster adapting remote training to constantly changing circumstances

Munster players are digging in for the long haul as they work through their second week of remote training during the current Covid-19 shutdown.

Denis Logan. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Denis Logan, the province’s Head of Athletic Performance, has been overseeing individual training programmes being conducted in players’ homes from afar following the IRFU’s decision to stand down Ireland’s professionals for eight weeks until May 18 and the American said a major hurdle was crossed once there was realisation that the current lockdown of the population “is not going to be brief”.

Logan was speaking to munsterrugby.ie and the New Yorker, a former strength and conditioning coach with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, said tailored training programmes had been put in place for each squad member.

“The players, like the coaches, have seen what’s going on and realised that this isn’t going to blow over in the next few weeks and have gotten their minds around the fact that this is not going to be brief,” Logan said.

“I think when you come to that understanding and realisation then it makes it easier for you to create a working format that works for you. If you’re under the impression that, ‘ah, this is only going to be for two weeks’ then you’re only going to go day-to-day.”

Logan also outlined Munster’s overall training programme, describing it as an opportunity for players to focus on any areas they can improve physically.

“We have an eight-week programme for them. We really tried to take a physiological approach and we looked at the squad and thought how many of the guys need to improve their conditioning or how many of those guys could improve their movement patterns.

“The way we looked at it wasn’t position-specific but rather needs-specific, understanding that that was more important with the players being away from us.

“This is a great opportunity for a guy, say, who needs to put on two kilos of lean mass. So they’re going to get the equipment and they’re going to get this programme.

“Another example can be a player who’s got a squatting or lunging pattern that could be improved, he’s got asymmetry. In that case, you know what, you’re going to get dumbbells because you’re able to use those independently and you’re going to get this programme – so that’s the approach we took.

That’s the way the equipment and programmes have been delivered to the players. It’s not rugby- or position-specific but it’s actually individual-specific.

The imposition by the Government last Friday of further restrictions on social distancing and group gatherings has forced Logan and the Munster S&C staff to amend and adapt their training programmes, particularly with people now only allowed to exercise within a two-kilometre radius of their own home.

“We built conditioning programmes for them in the event that they could get outside and run,” Logan said. “Then new measures were brought in on Friday night, but if they can’t get out and run and needed to do some kind of home-based programme we also gave that to them as well.

“It’s still a very fluid situation but giving the players as many options as possible has been the approach.

“That’s been the case over the last few weeks where we’ve constantly had to try and find solutions. There has been very good interaction and communication from the players giving real time updates on what they can and cannot do and us trying to find solutions.

“Up to this point, things have gone really well given the circumstances have changed almost daily.

“The realistic expectation for players is we need them to stay in shape, we need them to do something regularly and we have goals that we want them to hit. But there’s no pressure that they need to stay match-fit because we know there will be no games in the immediate future.”