Mixed news on the injury front for Munster ahead of Cardiff trip

Munster revealed good news and bad vibes about injuries yesterday with Johann van Graan expressing the latter on Ireland prop John Ryan.

John Ryan

The positives were some encouraging news on injured half-backs Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal though neither is expected to return to action in the immediate future. More pressing is the availability of the province’s most experienced tightheads with both Ryan and Stephen Archer in doubt for Friday’s Guinness PRO14 trip to Cardiff Blues.

Ryan suffered an ankle injury in the 49-13 win at Musgrave Park and after a scan yesterday is set to see a specialist this week to determine further treatment.

Archer, who started against Ospreys but returned as Ryan’s replacement, was treated for concussion following a Head Injury Assessment and will have to complete the return to play protocols before he can be passed fit.

John Ryan is being assessed as we speak, so I don’t know of any update at this stage but put it this way, I don’t think it will only just be a week (on the sidelines),” van Graan said.

While the head coach said there was no return date for Murray, Munster Rugby yesterday issued a squad update which described the scrum-half and neck injury victim as: “progressing well in his rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical department”.

Bleyendaal, out since injuring his neck last February has “started his return to team training”.

Munster may also have to do without Friday’s replacement scrum-half James Hart, who suffered a knee injury while temporary signing Alby Mathewson, the former All Blacks number nine, is still waiting on a work permit.

Munster, meanwhile, denied reports that Kildare football manager Cian O’Neill is set to join the province’s backroom staff.

Questioned about a report yesterday linking the GAA boss with a position in his management group, a genuinely puzzled looking van Graan replied: “No, I don’t know anything about it.”