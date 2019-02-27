Mixed news on the injury front for Connacht

Connacht will have to plan without Irish duo Bundee Aki and Jack Carty for Saturday’s Conference A clash in the Guinness PRO14 clash with Ospreys, but they have been boosted by the availability of Quinn Roux and Ultan Dillane for the Sportsground clash.

Bundee Aki

However, they have suffered a big blow as they push for honours in the PRO14 and European Challenge Cup, with back rower Sean O’Brien ruled out for the season.

Carty debuted for Ireland in their victory over Italy and was given three minutes when he replaced Johnny Sexton, and with Joey Carbery possibly out for a few weeks, the Connacht man is first in line to step in if Sexton is unable to feature.

Aki was withdrawn after 12 minutes last weekend due to a head injury and he is continuing his recovery from that knock with the Ireland medical team. After the game in Rome, Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said Aki was keen to go back to his province for their crucial PRO14 tie game but Connacht coach Andy Friend said he has been unable to rejoin the squad.

Tom Farrell and Caolin Blade also trained with Connacht yesterday and are available for the weekend, but the unavailability of Carty and Aki — although expected — is a blow.

“Bundee is always tapping on the shoulder, he wants to play every game. But I believe he took a bit of a head knock there. He has got a HIA to get through,” said Friend.

“I’m not saying the other men aren’t, but he is certainly a vital man for Ireland. Given that injury there they will be looking after him.

“I was lucky enough to be at Buccaneers on Saturday and all of the talk was on Jack Carty.

It’s brilliant. I just think it’s brings a buzz to the rest of Ireland. It was a really warmly received accolade for a bloke who has been chipping away at his trade for so so long.

Meanwhile, in a major setback for the province as they bid to qualify for the Champions Cup, back rower O’Brien has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to shoulder injury. O’Brien has ramped up his return in recent weeks but suffered a setback and will now need surgery.

Friend said O’Brien will be back in time for pre-season training while second row Gavin Thornbury is nearing a return after a similar problem.

“Sean is a big loss. He has been great when we have been able to get him out there on the park. It’s a big loss and disappointing for him. But it’s important now that he gets that right. We know that the shoulder is not right. Let’s just cut our losses this year and get the surgery and get him right for next year.”