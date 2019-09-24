News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mind blown! 3D replay of Rugby World Cup try puts fans right in the middle

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 01:47 PM

Global camera giant Canon has amazed rugby followers on Twitter with a 3D replay of one of the tries from the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The official Rugby World Cup twitter account posted a video of George Bridge's try for New Zealand which helped the All Blacks beat South Africa 23-13 on Saturday.

If it was amazing to watch on TV, just wait until you see it in 3D.

They are doing it for all seven games at the International Stadium Yokohama, which includes Ireland's 27-3 defeat of Scotland on Sunday.

Here's an explanation of how they did it.

Which Ireland try would you want to see in 3D?

James Ryan's opener in the sixth minute?

Rory Best's 'backflip' for the second score?

Ireland's third courtesy of Tadhg Furlong?

Or Andrew Conway's score to give Ireland the bonus point?

World Rugby criticises standard of refereeing at Japan 2019


