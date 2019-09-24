Mind blown! 3D replay of Rugby World Cup try puts fans right in the middle

Global camera giant Canon has amazed rugby followers on Twitter with a 3D replay of one of the tries from the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The official Rugby World Cup twitter account posted a video of George Bridge's try for New Zealand which helped the All Blacks beat South Africa 23-13 on Saturday.

If it was amazing to watch on TV, just wait until you see it in 3D.

Mind blown 😲 Get onto the pitch with George Bridge and the @AllBlacks at #RWC2019 Courtesy of @Canon_mj pic.twitter.com/CStzkQKGIc — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 23, 2019

They are doing it for all seven games at the International Stadium Yokohama, which includes Ireland's 27-3 defeat of Scotland on Sunday.

Here's an explanation of how they did it.

Which Ireland try would you want to see in 3D?

James Ryan's opener in the sixth minute?

06: TRY Ireland! What a start in Yokohama. James Ryan forces his way over after a brilliant break from Iain Henderson. LIVE now on eir sport 1! #IREvSCO #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/MaynbcKhMe — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 22, 2019

Rory Best's 'backflip' for the second score?

14: TRY Ireland! Simply brilliant start from Ireland as they score off an attacking maul. LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/V0NV3zWkKh— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 22, 2019

Ireland's third courtesy of Tadhg Furlong?

25: TRY Ireland! Tadhg Furlong powers over for try number 3 for Ireland. LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/ZZ6Uyk7kIT September 22, 2019

Or Andrew Conway's score to give Ireland the bonus point?

56: TRY Ireland! Brilliant from Conor Murray as he finds Andrew Conway. The winger uses his dancing feet to get his 7th try for Ireland & his side's 4th of the game. LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/NcE8S2pKwy — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 22, 2019