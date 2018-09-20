Mike Sherry hopes injury frustrations firmly in rear view mirror

It will take a while yet for that first-half no-show at Glasgow Warriors in round two to be erased from Munster’s collective memory banks but Mike Sherry believes the rebound against Ospreys a week later can provide the template for his province as their season ramps up over the next month or so.

A 49-13 hiding of the Ospreys in Cork last Friday, built on a blistering first 40 minutes that not only atoned for a lacklustre opening period at Scotstoun seven days earlier but delivered a bonus-point victory by the interval, has set Munster up for this week’s objective, a first away win of the Guinness PRO14 campaign at Cardiff Blues tomorrow evening at the Arms Park.

Having trailed 22-0 in Glasgow at the break, Johann van Graan’s side had taken a 42-6 lead five minutes after the interval against Ospreys at Musgrave Park and the levels of intensity, attacking fluidity, and set-piece strength on display there have set the standard for the rest of the season, Sherry agreed.

Yeah, I think we were excellent in the first 20, 30 minutes,” the hooker said. “The game got a bit sloppier towards the end, but definitely to come out as fast as that.... we can’t do what we did against Glasgow again and not show up for the first half - try to rely on getting it back in the second half... they got too far ahead, they’re too good a team. The same applies to Cardiff.

You can take it the entire Munster camp shares Sherry’s view that three defeats in the opening three rounds offer no indication of the dangers that lie in wait from a Cardiff Blues side that ended 2017/18 by landing the European Challenge Cup in Bilbao last May.

And those losses at the start of 18/19 have been by the narrowest of margins, 33-32 at home to Leinster and double disappointment in Italy, 27-25 to Benetton in Treviso, and 26-24 at Zebre for a combined points differential of just minus five.

“They’d a great end to last season with a trophy, they’ve got a bit of a fortress going in the Arms Park on Friday nights,” Sherry said.

“The first three games they’ve lost by two points, two points, and one point so they’ll definitely be hurting.

What better way to kick-start their season than by taking a big scalp at home in front of a big crowd. They’re definitely going to be gunning for it.

For a player who missed the entire 2016/17 campaign through injury and only made two starts in six appearances last term, the opportunity to feature in all three games so far this season, starting two of them, is not to be taken lightly.

“It’s great,” the 30-year-old said. “I haven’t backed up a couple of games in a row for Munster for a couple of years, so an extended run is lovely.

“Last season I did the whole pre-season and was fit for the entire year but chances were limited. This year I did it again, backing up pre-season into the season and it definitely sets you up for the year. You push your body to the absolute limit, thankfully it held up.”

Getting another chance in round four is particularly welcome also with derbies against Ulster and Leinster followed by two rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup next on the horizon.

Sherry acknowledges the contribution made by rival hooker Rhys Marshall with two tries on his first start of the season last weekend but added: “I’m trying to grab every chance I get with both hands, so whatever way it goes this week, I’ll try to do it again.

“I’d love to play those games, play in the Champions Cup. I haven’t played a European game in a long time, so I’m obviously gung-ho to do that.”