Mike Prendergast appointed Racing 92 attack coach

Mike Prendergast has been appointed as Racing 92's new attack coach.

The former Munster scrum-half, who joins after a year with Stade Français, will also have responsibility for the half-backs.

He has signed a four-year contract, ending speculation of a return to his home province following the departures of Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones.

The move across Paris will see him link up with former Ireland internationals Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo.

Prendergast filled the same role of attack coach with Stade Français last year, working alongside his former teammate Paul O'Connell.

He has previously coached Grenoble and Oyonnax.

Laurent Travers takes over as Racing 92's director of rugby, with Patricio Noriegia appointed forwards coach, Chris Masoe appointed defence coach, and Philippe Doussy appointed kicking and skills coach.

Currently fourth in the Top 14, Racing travel to Agen this weekend needing a win to secure their spot in the knockout stages.