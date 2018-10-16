Michael Lowry thriving in unfamiliar full-back role for Ulster

By Jim Stokes

At first glance, it is easy and understandable to underestimate the rugby talent of Ulster full-back Michael Lowry.

With man-mountains commonplace in every position on the pitch, Lowry stands out from the crowd.

Standing five foot, seven inches and weighing in at 12 stone 8lb, what Lowry lacks in size, he makes up for in sublime skills.

Lowry, playing out of position at full-back, made his Heineken Cup debut on Saturday in the 24-10 opening Pool 4 victory over Leicester Tigers.

READ MORE: New coach Stuart Littler freshens up Ireland rugby league squad for European Championship

Apart from one initial fumble under a garryowen, the 20-year-old was also unlucky not to have scored a first-half try. But he was able to drink in the experience. Now he can look forward to a trip to last season’s beaten finalists Racing 92 on Saturday.

“Obviously, it was an amazing experience,” said Lowry.

“Going back to last year, I never would have thought I would have been in this position and playing alongside British and Irish Lions. It was incredible. But once you’re on the pitch, it’s just a game of rugby at the end of the day.”

On that possible first try for Ulster, Lowry said he should have been more positive.

I should have just pinned my ears back. John Cooney was nipping away in my ear saying ‘give it to me’. We got a penalty out of it and a yellow card but it was disappointing not to get over,” enthused Lowry, who was not fazed about playing full-back — or dropping that first ball.

“I was lying in bed on the Friday night, and I thought they would be targeting me and it was pretty obvious that they were going to put high balls up.

“I looked at the weather and saw it was wet and miserable. but once that first ball went down, I completely forgot about it. Dwayne Peel (backs coach) talks a lot about having that desire with getting the ball and I really went after the next ones and thought ‘it’s going to be my ball and nothing else changes’.

“I’ll take any position on the pitch. We work really hard in training, and at full-back. I’ve played full-back in pre-season and at U20s World Cup but I haven’t played a lot of minutes on the pitch.

“But having experienced players on the wings especially, like Craig Gilroy and Jacob Stockdale, really helps your positioning and stuff.”