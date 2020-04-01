Michael Fatialofa says walking again ‘tip of the iceberg’ after spinal injury

Worcester Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa admits he still has a long way to go after fearing he would never walk again.

The 27-year-old suffered a serious spinal injury against Saracens in the Premiership in January and spent more than two weeks in intensive care.

Fatialofa has spent the last three months in hospitals but is now able to walk unaided.

“Walking is the tip of the iceberg with these types of injuries,” he told 1 NEWS. “My hands are probably the hardest thing for me – getting my hands functioning. My left hand pretty much does nothing.

“From my neck down, I couldn’t feel anything or move anything.

“It was pretty scary, and I was really short of breath because, what I did, was the spinal cord was compressed and anything below the spinal cord is affected and that includes my lungs and I was just kinda trying to breathe.

“It’s a time that’s tough to think about. I heard some people die next to me. It was quite traumatising. All I could hear was a beeper go off, everyone rush in and then I have a new roommate the next day.”