News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Michael Fatialofa says walking again ‘tip of the iceberg’ after spinal injury

Michael Fatialofa says walking again ‘tip of the iceberg’ after spinal injury
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 03:17 PM

Worcester Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa admits he still has a long way to go after fearing he would never walk again.

The 27-year-old suffered a serious spinal injury against Saracens in the Premiership in January and spent more than two weeks in intensive care.

Fatialofa has spent the last three months in hospitals but is now able to walk unaided.

It's a time that's tough to think about. I heard some people die next to me. It was quite traumatising

“Walking is the tip of the iceberg with these types of injuries,” he told 1 NEWS. “My hands are probably the hardest thing for me – getting my hands functioning. My left hand pretty much does nothing.

“From my neck down, I couldn’t feel anything or move anything.

“It was pretty scary, and I was really short of breath because, what I did, was the spinal cord was compressed and anything below the spinal cord is affected and that includes my lungs and I was just kinda trying to breathe.

“It’s a time that’s tough to think about. I heard some people die next to me. It was quite traumatising. All I could hear was a beeper go off, everyone rush in and then I have a new roommate the next day.”

More on this topic

Donal Lenihan: Rugby’s biggest challenge won’t be on the pitch — but in the boardroomDonal Lenihan: Rugby’s biggest challenge won’t be on the pitch — but in the boardroom

Italy flanker Maxime Mbanda vows to push through fear and help coronavirus fightItaly flanker Maxime Mbanda vows to push through fear and help coronavirus fight

Staying at Saracens a ‘no-brainer’ for Jackson WrayStaying at Saracens a ‘no-brainer’ for Jackson Wray

Russell mends broken fences with TownsendRussell mends broken fences with Townsend

Michael FatialofaTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

National Hunt season over as Fairyhouse and Punchestown Festivals cancelledNational Hunt season over as Fairyhouse and Punchestown Festivals cancelled

Howe generous – Eddie is the first top flight boss to take a voluntary pay cutHowe generous – Eddie is the first top flight boss to take a voluntary pay cut

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemicWimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Castleisland Golf Club 'no longer a viable enterprise'Castleisland Golf Club 'no longer a viable enterprise'


Lifestyle

People have been urged to avoid putting any additional pressure on healthcare workers by being careful when carrying out DIY or gardening chores during the coronavirus pandemic.How to avoid gardening and DIY injuries

Flights are grounded, but we can still see the world from our homes. Tom Breathnach presents his guide to armchair tourismTom Breathnach's virtual tour of the world

It’s a particular issue for many during lockdown.Stress Awareness Month: Are you stress eating?

A daily structure is essential when working from home during the coronavirus crisis. But watch you don’t put too much pressure on yourself or your children, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting during Coronavirus: How to get the balance right at home

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »