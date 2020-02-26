News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Michael Collins the Newbridge hero as holders St Michael’s crash out

By Daire Walsh
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 06:37 PM

Leinster Schools’ Junior Cup quarter-final

Newbridge College 20 - 18 St Michael’s College

Michael Collins was the hero for Newbridge College at Donnybrook as his late penalty sent holders St Michael’s College crashing out of the Leinster Schools’ Junior Cup.

Harry Farrell of Newbridge celebrates scoring a try with teammates Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy
After Jules Fenelon (penalty) and Andrew Cosgrave (try) got on the scoresheet either side of a Harry Farrell score for Newbridge, Michael’s established an 8-5 interval cushion.

However, Farrell powered over for his second try on 48 minutes. Matthew Furlong and Newbridge’s Ronan McGroary proceeded to trade five-pointers, before a Fenelon penalty edged Michael’s back in front.

This looked set to give the south Dubliners a narrow success only for Collins’ last-gasp strike to power Newbridge into the penultimate rounds.

Scorers for Newbridge College: H Farrell 2 tries, R McGroary try, M Collins pen, A Carroll con.

Scorers for St Michael’s College: A Cosgrave, M Furlong try each, J Fenelon 2 pens, con.

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: M Green-Delany; D Ryan, J Fenelon, A Cosgrave, P Wood; M Canniffe, J Sherwin; T Stewart, M Furlong, R Coogan; D Lydon, M O’Reilly; J White, R Brown, B O’Donohue.

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: T Brophy; A Larkin-Smithers, H Farrell, J Collins, A Carroll; P Taylor, C Mangan; S Davitt, J Sheedy, D Walsh; R Munnelly, S Treacy; S Menton, R McGroary, R Byrne.

Referee: T Colton (LRR).

