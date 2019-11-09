Memories of Munster hammering remain fresh in Ulster minds

Restoring lost pride will be Ulster’s main mission in Thomond Park tonight because captain Rob Herring says the memories of last year’s Munster mauling are all too fresh.

Munster were responsible for the biggest defeat in Ulster’s PRO14 history, inflicting a 64-7 hammering on the northerners and one of their most chastening inter-pro results.

Herring did not play in that game, only four of the first 15 name for tonight’s game started in September 2018, but the impact was profoundly felt across the club.

Safe to say tonight’s fixture is one Ulster have been looking to for weeks.

“It has been mentioned a couple of times,” Herring said.

“Ultimately we want to go down there and represent our province with a performance that does us proud. Last year I don’t think we got that.

“It is a tough place against a good side and they haven’t lost there in 17 games so we want to go down and fire a few shots and hopefully put in a performance.”

Ulster have recalled some big guns as they chase down a first win away to Munster in six seasons, with Jacob Stockdale and Jordi Murphy making their first appearances of the season after World Cup duty.

Herring was a late call-up to the squad as a replacement for injured Leinster hooker Sean Cronin prior to the quarter-final against New Zealand but did not make the match-day squad.

His quick flit to Japan seemed a hectic enough exercise, but not one that he regrets.

“I got a phonecall from Joe (Schmidt) at six in the morning to ask ‘can you be at the airport for 7.30? It was a bit of a whirlwind and disappointing by the way it all went out there but for me personally it was a nice experience to be part of a little bit of a World Cup.

Last week I had a full week of training and felt pretty good to get 70 minutes (against Zebre) so hopefully now I can put in a string of performances and get into a rhythm and hopefully put my hand up for the Six Nations.

To have any hope of denting Munster’s impressive home record, which stretches back to a defeat by Leinster two seasons, Herring has warned Ulster must make a fast start.

“We have spoken as a squad quite a bit and we have set our own goals but for me it’s about going down and firing a few shots and not waiting for them to take control of the game.

“We have looked at our last three (away) inter-pros against Leinster, Connacht, Munster and we were down 14 -0, 17-0, 17-0 so we haven’t started our them well and that is going to be a big thing going down there.

“It will be a big crowd and a great atmosphere, I think we have to start well to put a bit of pressure on them.

“They have a great front row. I feel it is somewhere where Munster have had the upper hand on us in the last few games and you saw how it affected England in their performance (against South Africa in the World Cup final).

“If you don’t get your set piece right you’re not going to win.”