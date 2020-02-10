News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McDonough kicks Castleknock to shock win over Belvedere

By Daire Walsh
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 05:48 PM

Castleknock College 15 - 14 Belvedere College

Captain Louis McDonough kicked a 64th-minute penalty to give Castleknock College a shock victory over Belvedere College in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Donnybrook.

Castleknock College's Conor Mahon celebrates at the full-time whistle. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Castleknock College's Conor Mahon celebrates at the full-time whistle. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

With 12 titles at this grade, Belvo were favourites to prevail in this contest.

They had recovered from a 12-point deficit to lead on the hour mark, before McDonough’s late intervention ensured the Jeremy Staunton-coached Castleknock claimed a major scalp.

After a line-out maul placed them on the front foot, Castleknock tighthead prop Ben Griffin held off a host of challenges for a try on three minutes.

McDonough’s conversion attempt was wide of the mark but Castleknock continued to dominate possession as the action progressed.

Following an extended spell inside the Belvo ’22’, the imposing Griffin powered over the whitewash for his second try. McDonough made no mistake on this occasion to fire Castleknock a deserved 12-0 cushion on the stroke of 15 minutes.

While Belvo inevitably grew into the game, they couldn’t find a breakthrough of their own before the interval.

However, the north Dubliners came to life on the restart.

At the end of an intricate move across the Castleknock line, lock Darragh Coan released Peter O’Farrell for a clinically-taken try with the conversion added.

This ramped up the pressure on Castleknock and when Griffin was sent to the sin-bin in the final-quarter, it served as a springboard for Belvo to edge in front. Loosehead prop Jonathan Sargent exploited space on the left-flank to touch down and Jed Tormey nailed a superb conversion to give the Great Denmark Street outfit a slender cushion.

They were expected to push on from this point, but Castleknock had other ideas. At a distance of 30 metres, McDonough superbly split the uprights to ultimately propel his side into the penultimate rounds.

Scorers for Castleknock College: B Griffin 2 tries, L McDonough pen, con.

Scorers for Belvedere College: Peter O’Farrell, J Sargent try each, J Tormey 2 cons.

CASTLEKNOCK COLLEGE: C Delaney; A Watson, F Gibbons, C Dunne, J Rooney; L McDonough, C Deegan; B Bislin, A Creedon, B Griffin; L Callinan, S Callinan; F Stanley, C McCarrick, I Birmingham.

Replacements: W Hennessy for Dunne (38), E Keogh for Birmingham (62), C Mahon for Deegan (63), G Quinn for Bislin, J Duffy for L Callinan (65).

BELVEDERE COLLEGE: D Hawkshaw; J Dillon, Peter O’Farrell, J Tormey, E Mac Adaimh; F McCarrick, J MacNiece; J Sargent, C Marrey, H Flood; E Murphy, D Coan; J Ross, Z Hayden, H McPeake.

Replacements: D O’Driscoll for Hayden (h-t), B McCabe for McPeake, W Finegan for Mac Adaimh (both 47), Patrick O’Farrell for MacNiece, J Maher for Dillon (both 68).

Referee: M Casey (LRR).

More on this topic

Jack Conan could be fit for Saracens quarter-final; Dan Leavy not far behindJack Conan could be fit for Saracens quarter-final; Dan Leavy not far behind

Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final in limbo as Saracens face potential expulsionLeinster's Champions Cup quarter-final in limbo as Saracens face potential expulsion

Ronan O'Gara: 'That’s the burning ambition for me - to coach Ireland'Ronan O'Gara: 'That’s the burning ambition for me - to coach Ireland'

Donal Lenihan: Leinster beware: Saracens may be down but they’re far from outDonal Lenihan: Leinster beware: Saracens may be down but they’re far from out

TOPIC: Leinster Rugby

More in this Section

Southern Kings select 27-man squad ahead of Munster matchSouthern Kings select 27-man squad ahead of Munster match

Jack Conan could be fit for Saracens quarter-final; Dan Leavy not far behindJack Conan could be fit for Saracens quarter-final; Dan Leavy not far behind

Cork defender Sean O'Donoghue suffers hamstring injuryCork defender Sean O'Donoghue suffers hamstring injury

13 Ireland players released to provinces as Addison remains in 23-man squad13 Ireland players released to provinces as Addison remains in 23-man squad


Lifestyle

A relative of suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst has produced a children’s book on female role models who have tried to save the world, writes Marjorie BrennanWonder women who helped the environment

CPR course could help to save a life, says Helen O’Callaghan.CPR: Get to the heart of the matter

A recent column on traditional folk medicine involving the use of plants and herbs for treating various ailments drew a response from several readers.Old cures for warts and all

The likely impacts of climate change on wildlife reserves in the US has been examined by researchers at the University of Washington.Climate change forcing mass relocation

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »