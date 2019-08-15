News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
McConnochie gets the nod for England

By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 01:20 PM

Ruaridh McConnochie will make his England debut a week later than hoped for after overcoming a hip problem in time to start against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Bath wing and sevens specialist was picked in the team to face the Grand Slam champions at Twickenham for the World Cup warm-up match last weekend but was among a trio of late withdrawals due to injury.

Anthony Watson has been left out of the matchday 23 after completing his comeback from a 17-month absence due to an Achilles issue, so Joe Cokanasiga lines up on the opposite wing.

- Press Association

Ruaridh McConnochieTOPIC: Rugby World Cup

