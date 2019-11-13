News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McCall: Full facts of Saracens’ salary cap breach ‘will come out in due course’

McCall: Full facts of Saracens’ salary cap breach ‘will come out in due course’
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 11:05 AM

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall insists not everything is black and white regarding the club’s breach of salary cap rules and insisted “all the facts of the case” will come out.

The under-fire Gallagher Premiership champions concluded a challenging few days on Sunday with a 21-12 win over Gloucester.

Now the focus this weekend turns to the Heineken Champions Cup, with Saracens the holders after winning the competition in May.

But off the pitch, the Allianz Park club are appealing against a 35-point deduction and a fine of more than £5million for breaching salary cap rules for the last three seasons.

In an exclusive interview with this evening’s BT Sport’s Rugby Tonight programme, McCall said: “People are entitled to their opinions, of course they are.

“When they read and they hear the club have been found guilty of what they have been found guilty of, you can understand how they feel.

“Things are never as black and white as they are and I don’t think too many people know too much about all the facts of the case, but I am sure it will come out in due course.”

Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup win in May was the third time the London club had sealed European success.

Many domestic rivals have stated the titles should be taken off McCall’s team and he was asked if the breach of salary cap rules tarnishes their success over the last few seasons.

He added: “I think in lots of peoples eyes, it will, but having been here for the last 10 years and seen the hard work of our playing group and staff and the growth of our playing group from 14-year-olds through to British Lions, for us – and hopefully others will realise this – we have never shouted from the treetops about what we’ve won.

I guess the big challenge for us now is to see how we respond to this and can those relationships, which we've worked so hard on over the last 10 years, be as strong in two or three years time

“It has been more about what we’ve built and the relationships that exist here and the relationships I have with our coaches, staff and playing group is something I cherish.

“I guess the big challenge for us now is to see how we respond to this and can those relationships, which we’ve worked so hard on over the last 10 years, be as strong in two or three years time, so that will be the real test for us.”

Watch the full interview on BT Sport’s Rugby Tonight, this evening (13 November) from 8pm on BT Sport 1. It can also be viewed now on btsport.com and the BT Sport App.

More on this topic

Ulster keen to get Euro show on the roadUlster keen to get Euro show on the road

‘This is a dark period for us,’ says under pressure Ospreys’ boss‘This is a dark period for us,’ says under pressure Ospreys’ boss

Champions Cup: The Irish provinces' schedulesChampions Cup: The Irish provinces' schedules

Injuries to Davies and Patchell rock Wales in wake of World CupInjuries to Davies and Patchell rock Wales in wake of World Cup

Mark McCallSaracensTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

How have Leicester got things so right this season?How have Leicester got things so right this season?

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

World Para Athletics Championships: Waiting game pays off for Niamh McCarthy in DubaiWorld Para Athletics Championships: Waiting game pays off for Niamh McCarthy in Dubai

Keena’s heart for Ireland causeKeena’s heart for Ireland cause


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

SOMETIMES, the journey is more important than the destination. And sometimes, we just want to sit at home eating a bag of jelly beans, while thinking about more jelly beans. Life is only as significant or special as we make it.GameTech: Death Stranding is a divisive, beautiful journey packaged in a cool world

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll tells Richard Purden about the mad times when five Manc-Irish lads became one of the biggest rock bands in the worldNot looking back in anger: Former Oasis drummer looks back at the mad times of one of the biggest rock bands in the world

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »