McBryde to replace Ireland-bound Fogarty at Leinster

Robin McBryde, the Wales forwards coach, will join Leinster after the Rugby World Cup, replacing Ireland-bound John Fogarty.

The moves, long expected, were confirmed yesterday by the respective province and unions, with Fogarty set to join up with the Ireland team from July 1.

The former Leinster prop will assume the role of ‘IRFU National Academy Forwards Coach’, while McBryde will be ‘assistant coach’ at Leinster.

The former Scarlets hooker won 37 caps for Wales, and has been involved in coaching with his former region and then the national team, since 2005.

“I am delighted to be joining Leinster,” McBryde said. “They are one of the standout teams in Europe, with a strong identity and a proud history, and I am really looking forward to starting with them later this year.

I see it as a great opportunity to join a very experienced and exciting coaching team and to help continue Leinster’s great successes. They are a world-renowned team, with passionate supporters and I am looking forward to working with the squad and the coaches.

“I’m hugely proud of my time with Wales, and it has been an honour to coach my country.

“I have never taken it for granted and it has been a hugely rewarding experience to have been part of the coaching team under Warren Gatland and the success we have had over the years.

“I am thrilled to have secured my future with Leinster post-RWC, and it now allows me to focus all my energy on the task at hand with Wales.”

Leo Cullen spoke of his excitement of adding McBryde to the coaching team — a second big name addition since former England head coach Stuart Lancaster joined two years ago.

“Robin McBryde is a coach and person I have admired for a long time as he went about his business with the Welsh national team, contributing to an unprecedented era of success during his 13-year involvement,” Cullen said.

“He will bring a wealth of experience to Leinster after working so closely with and against many of the leading forwards in the game.

“We are delighted that Robin has agreed to join our coaching team after this year’s World Cup, and I am really excited about getting the opportunity to work closely with him.

He is a proud and knowledgeable rugby man and I am sure all Leinster supporters will join me in giving him a warm welcome when he arrives.

Cullen was also full of praise for the departing Fogarty, who he first played with at schoolboy level. The Corkman will work with all four provinces in his new role and will play a key role in the “development of forward coaches within the elite pathway and deliver technical clinics to the academies, national age grade squads and players in the national talent squad.”

He will replace Greg Feek as national scrum coach in the wake of the Rugby World Cup later this year, joining Andy Farrell’s new-look coaching ticket.

“John has made a significant contribution to Leinster Rugby during his time with the province, his legacy in developing some of the leading forwards in the country should be clear for all to see,” said Cullen.

“For all the players and staff at Leinster we want to ensure that they are able to get to the highest levels of the game and John’s elevation to work with the national team is a great reflection on a lot of the good work that goes on all over the province.”

Fogarty said: “I wouldn’t have had this chance if Leinster Rugby and Leo Cullen hadn’t given me the opportunity to work with the Leinster senior team.

“I am very grateful for that opportunity. I’ll miss what we have built here at Leinster but I am equally excited by what lies ahead.”