News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Matt Scott and John Barclay among nine players to leave Edinburgh

Matt Scott and John Barclay among nine players to leave Edinburgh
By Press Association
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 04:53 PM

Edinburgh have announced that nine players will be leaving the club at the end of their contracts.

With rugby suspended indefinitely, the Scottish club are already making plans for the 2020-21 season.

Matt Scott, who will be joining Leicester, John Barclay, Dougie Fife, Simon Hickey, Cammy Fenton, Stan South, Sam Thomson, Jason Baggott and Pietro Ceccarelli are all departing.

Head coach Richard Cockerill said: “This period of the season is never easy for players – even more so in these unusual times – but all move on with our upmost respect for their hard work and commitment during their time at Edinburgh.

“These guys all leave having given their all to the club and that’s all we can ever ask. It’s been a pleasure to coach them and we thank them for their professionalism and attitude.

“We wish all our leavers the best of luck in their future ambitions.”

More on this topic

French Top 14 season to be abandonedFrench Top 14 season to be abandoned

Niall Woods: Enforced shutdown the perfect opportunity to prepare for life after rugbyNiall Woods: Enforced shutdown the perfect opportunity to prepare for life after rugby

Donal Lenihan: Memories of afternoons spent following Cork Hibs have lasted a lifetimeDonal Lenihan: Memories of afternoons spent following Cork Hibs have lasted a lifetime

Organisers committed to completing Champions Cup despite French banOrganisers committed to completing Champions Cup despite French ban


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Edinburgh RugbyTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

'Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel': FIFA President pays tribute to Michael Robinson'Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel': FIFA President pays tribute to Michael Robinson

Jose Mourinho admits he ‘misses our world’ but calls for patienceJose Mourinho admits he ‘misses our world’ but calls for patience

Andy Cole starts kidney research fund after personal strugglesAndy Cole starts kidney research fund after personal struggles

Mauricio Pochettino keen to manage Tottenham again one dayMauricio Pochettino keen to manage Tottenham again one day


Lifestyle

It’s now more important than ever to take care of your mental health.Yes, you can still experience burnout working from home

Food is served in a basket on a rope at this isolated eatery.A ‘social distancing’ restaurant for one is opening in a field in Sweden

Sinead Mooney presents and produces Playback on Saturday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1. She has been working in radio for the past 16 years, and is originally from Mayo.A Question of Taste: Sinead Mooney, RTÉ Radio 1

Facing down the blackened snarl of a outdoor cooking equipment abandoned last September? Kya deLongchamps shows us how to turn up the heatFire up the barbecue

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »