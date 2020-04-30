Matt Scott and John Barclay among nine players to leave Edinburgh

Edinburgh have announced that nine players will be leaving the club at the end of their contracts.

With rugby suspended indefinitely, the Scottish club are already making plans for the 2020-21 season.

Matt Scott, who will be joining Leicester, John Barclay, Dougie Fife, Simon Hickey, Cammy Fenton, Stan South, Sam Thomson, Jason Baggott and Pietro Ceccarelli are all departing.

Head coach Richard Cockerill said: “This period of the season is never easy for players – even more so in these unusual times – but all move on with our upmost respect for their hard work and commitment during their time at Edinburgh.

“These guys all leave having given their all to the club and that’s all we can ever ask. It’s been a pleasure to coach them and we thank them for their professionalism and attitude.

“We wish all our leavers the best of luck in their future ambitions.”