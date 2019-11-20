News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mark McCall will not stand in the way of Saracens stars playing for England

Mark McCall will not stand in the way of Saracens stars playing for England
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 10:25 PM

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has revealed he will not block his squad from playing for England in the Six Nations.

Eddie Jones expressed his concerns that England could feel the fallout from Saracens’ salary cap breach with the club’s stars, six of whom started in the World Cup final, choosing to prioritise Premiership survival over representing their country.

Saracens, who on Monday confirmed they would not appeal their point deduction and £5.36million fine, are 26 points adrift of safety.

I support our players playing for England 100 per cent

But McCall said: “I genuinely want our players to play for England. Of course I do, it’s the absolute pinnacle of the game.

“Wanting to play in the Six Nations doesn’t mean you’re not committed to the club. All of these guys are 100 per cent committed to Saracens, but playing for your country is playing for your country and I would support that every time.”

Asked if he would speak to Jones, McCall replied: “Yes, but that always happens. To be clear, I support our players playing for England 100 per cent. I would encourage them to do that.”

Mako and Billy Vunipola, hooker Jamie George, second row Maro Itoje, full-back Elliott Daly, who is yet to play for his new side since signing from Wasps, and fly-half Owen Farrell all started for England in the defeat against South Africa earlier this month. McCall said he has not spoken to any of them about Jones’ comments.

Owen Farrell was one of six Saracens players in the England line-up for the World Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)
Owen Farrell was one of six Saracens players in the England line-up for the World Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)

Saracens began their Champions Cup defence with a comprehensive 30-10 defeat at Racing 92 last weekend. They host Ospreys at Allianz Park on Saturday before returning to Premiership duty with a trip to Bath next Friday.

A number of Saracens’ England World Cup finalists returned to training on Wednesday, and will be available for selection this weekend.

McCall added: “The message to them was simple, and that is we are drawing a line under what has happened, especially with the decision on Monday(not to appeal).

“We are going to concentrate on the rugby and getting back to what we do well.

Mark McCall expects a tough relegation battle (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mark McCall expects a tough relegation battle (Richard Sellers/PA)

“It is definitely a tough challenge, there’s no doubt about that. But the squad is very tight, the squad is very together, the squad is very united. They are delighted to be back together again. There is a great atmosphere around the place.”

Saracens are holders of the Champions Cup, having triumphed in Europe in three of the last four years, and have taken the Premiership title for four of the last five seasons.

Their forthcoming relegation battle will be a new experience to most of the squad.

Alex Lewington experienced relegation with London Irish (Adam Davy/PA)
Alex Lewington experienced relegation with London Irish (Adam Davy/PA)

Alex Lewington was demoted with London Irish before joining Saracens.

“We have got some good enough leaders at this squad that they won’t be asking me to lead a relegation meeting,” joked Lewington, 28.

“If Mark comes up to me and asks me to, I’ll do it for him, but I really don’t see it happening.

“There is no doubt staying up this year will be an incredible achievement. I read somewhere it is the harshest punishment in team sport so if we manage to do it then I guess we have set the bar.”

More in this Section

Rahm hoping extended rest will give him edge in Race to Dubai battleRahm hoping extended rest will give him edge in Race to Dubai battle

General manager Wycherley to leave Cork CityGeneral manager Wycherley to leave Cork City

Tottenham Supporters’ Trust expresses reservations over Mourinho appointmentTottenham Supporters’ Trust expresses reservations over Mourinho appointment

We need a fully-fit squad to get past Bosnia, says O’NeillWe need a fully-fit squad to get past Bosnia, says O’Neill


Lifestyle

It won’t come as news to mothers-to-be that they are not eating for two, as the old saying goes, but the number of extra calories needed may come as a surprise. And it’s much fewer than you might think.Eating for two: It's quality not quantity of food that matters during pregnancy

I fear I might be getting to that stage with my daughter Joan, who is 8, whereby I am the needy one! I fear I might be getting to that stage with my daughter Joan, who is 8, whereby I am the needy one!Mum's the word: I’m the needy one... I get the kiss off from my own daughter!

US-born singer-songwriter Peter Broderick plays Triskel Christchurch in Cork tomorrow as part of the Quiet Lights festival. The event continues through the weekend at various venues around the city with concerts from the likes of Lankum, Rozi Plain and Ye Vagabonds.A question of taste: Singer-songwriter Peter Broderick

Paul Kelly, project manager, Boomerang Enterprises in conversation with Ellie O'ByrneParents for the planet: Paul Kelly springs into action to help the environment

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »