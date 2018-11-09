Home»Sport

Mario Ledesma: I never knew Joe had such a ruthless side

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 05:31 PM

By Brendan O'Brien

Mario Ledesma spent three seasons at Clermont Auvergne with Joe Schmidt but he never saw the ruthless side to the current Ireland head coach that has delivered so much success in these parts.

The Pumas head coach was a grizzled veteran of a player in his mid-thirties when Schmidt arrived in the 'Massif Central' in 2010 to take up the role of attack coach under fellow Kiwi Vern Cotter.

Schmidt reminisced about those times earlier this week, prior to Ireland's meeting with Ledesma's Argentina on Saturday, and about how Ledesma was the perfect sounding board on those rare occasions when Cotter would task him with a role involving the forwards.

"I was a bit of a nuisance as a player,” said the jocular Ledesma on Friday evening. “If I had many of me in my team I would be struggling! But it was a little bit like that. Even when Vern was there he tried to give us that responsibility.

He would plan the whole thing and maybe correct stuff, but let us do things too, especially when it came to lineouts and scrums.

“It was good to have Joe there. His job was obviously really different over there. He was the attack coach. When I heard he was really ruthless as a head coach I was surprised because he wasn't like that as an attack coach. Well, there you go.”

Ledesma isn't the only man to highlight the differences between Schmidt the assistant and Schmidt the gaffer. Some of the Kiwi's players who played for him at Leinster have admitted to similar questions but Ledesma has had to adapt in much the same way.

An assistant at Stade Francais, Montpellier, the Waratahs and with the Wallabies in the past, he gave an interesting insight into the metamorphosis that must happen when men such as Schmidt and himself move up that ladder.

READ MORE: Rory Best: Schmidt's legacy is assured

“In front of the players you have to (change). Obviously when you are assistant you are not the real boss. You are not a peer but you are closer to them. You cannot be as (close) as a head coach.

“The head coach is the boss. He can rely on that a little more. I had the experience of being the assistant and trying to be really tough as that and I wasn't really good.”

Ledesma may be the younger, less experienced coach but Schmidt admitted on Thursday that the South American threw him an unexpected curveball with the selection of lock Guido Petti at blindside flanker for his first start in the position.

Ledesma was delighted to hear that.

“Really?” he said with a laugh.

Another chuckle escaped when asked if he had any other tricks up his sleeve.

There is going to be something in the food tonight,” he smiled.

The pair haven't had many opportunities to catch up since their mutual time together at Clermont Auvergne but they did manage to grab a beer together earlier this week ahead of a game in which Ireland are heavy favourites to win.

“I've been all over the place and he's been winning, everywhere. It was really good to see him.

"He's the same and that's the good thing about him. He has done a great job. It was really good to meet him and pick his brain a little bit.

“Obviously not about the way they play or prepare, but about the feedback and how he plans the week or the season. It's really interesting as a young head coach. You try to get whatever you can from successful coaches like Joe.”


KEYWORDS

RugbyIrelandJoe Schmidt

Related Articles

Brian O’Driscoll defends Johnny Sexton after Eddie Jones claims

Rory Best: Schmidt's legacy is assured

Feek’s praise for players’ infectious attitude

I improved under Schmidt’s watch, says Andrew Conway

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media: Nasri to West Ham? Wilson to leave Dean Court?

Talking points ahead of England's November Test against the All Blacks

Schmidt sees next two matches as yardstick for Ireland’s World Cup chances

Nani sends well-wishes to Danny Welbeck as Emery admits injury affected players


Breaking Stories

7 fruit and veg often wrapped in single-use plastic, that really don’t need it

Working mums: How to cope if you’re asked to work away from home

Ask an expert: My teenage son only reads online text – is this likely to affect his reading skills?

Five things you should know about your parental rights after divorce or separation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »