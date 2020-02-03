News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Manu Tuilagi retained in 34-man England training squad ahead of Scotland clash

By Press Association
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 06:28 PM

Manu Tuilagi has been retained in a 34-man England training squad to prepare for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland.

Tuilagi limped off with a groin problem just 16 minutes into the 24-17 defeat by France in Paris that opened the Championship in deflating fashion, and is undergoing medical checks.

The destructive Leicester centre sustained a career-threatening groin injury in the past and will not be risked at Murrayfield if there is a suggestion he is not fully fit.

England will provide an update on his availability on Tuesday at lunchtime, with Eddie Jones naming his starting XV 48 hours later.

Jones has retained the same 34 players taken to Portugal for the pre-Six Nations camp, despite presiding over one of the worst performances of his four-year tenure at the Stade de France on Sunday.

No specialist number eight has been summoned to the squad’s Surrey training base even though Tom Curry failed to make an impact in the position.

Billy Vunipola has been ruled out of the entire Six Nations by a broken arm so Curry deputised against France only to struggle in his new home in the back row.

George Furbank made his England debut against France (David Davies/PA)
George Furbank endured an error-ridden international debut at full-back but the 23-year-old is still present in the 34.

England training squad:

Forwards: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), T Dunn (Bath Rugby), B Earl (Saracens), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens), T Hill (Worcester Warriors), M Itoje (Saracens), G Kruis (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), J Marler (Harlequins), A Moon (Northampton Saints), K Sinckler (Harlequins), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), S Underhill (Bath Rugby), M Vunipola (Saracens), H Williams (Exeter Chiefs).

Backs: E Daly (Saracens), O Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), F Dingwall (Northampton Saints), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester Tigers), G Furbank (Northampton Saints), W Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), J Joseph (Bath Rugby), J May (Leicester Tigers), O Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), M Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), J Umaga (Wasps), A Watson (Bath Rugby), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

