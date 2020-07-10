News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Manu Tuilagi and Noel Reid among five players to leave Leicester

By Press Association
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 11:34 AM

Leicester Tigers have confirmed the departure of five players who failed to reach a new pay deal with the Premiership club.

Manu Tuilagi, Irish scrum-half Noel Reid, Greg Bateman, Kyle Eastmond, and Telusa Veainu had been asked to take a salary cut in light of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

In a statement, Leicester said the employment of the five players “has now ended, and they will no longer be playing for the club.”

The statement continued: “The five players were stood down last week after being unable to reach a necessary, amended agreement with the club on their pay, of which all other contracted members of the squad for the period from July 1, 2020, agreed to due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Leicester Tigers.”

Leicester confirmed that a sixth player, Jordan Taufua, is still in discussions with the club following a period of quarantine after returning from New Zealand.

The club had taken the step of naming the players who were set to leave the club on July 1, after their deadline for accepting the new deals expired.

Last month, Premiership teams voted unanimously to reduce the salary cap from £6.4million to £5million to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

