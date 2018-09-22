Makeshift Munster A side quench Dragons’ fire

Munster A 34 - 17 Dragons A

With Johann van Graan calling up a quarter of Munster A players from the opening two victories for last night’s Guinness PRO14 trip to Cardiff Blues, A team boss Peter Malone had gone outside the province’s stocks to bolster his squad, fielding a matchday 23 numbering seven club representatives, including both scrum-halves.

That was a reflection of the trickle-down effect a couple of senior injuries can have on the province and so with Conor Murray, Neil Cronin and James Hart all injured and Duncan Williams and Jack Stafford travelling to the Welsh capital, Malone called up UCC’s John Poland to start at No 9 with Newcastle West’s Charlie O’Doherty, still a schoolboy, on the bench.

The home side was also forced into a late change at full-back with academy back three player Liam Coombes coming into the line-up from outside the match 23 to replace Stephen Fitzgerald.

There was a further jolt as the Dragons opened the scoring in the second minute, fly-half Jacob Botica kicking three points after Munster conceded a ruck penalty close to their 22.

Yet the visitors did well to defend their lead as long as they did over the next 20 minutes as Munster’s forwards piled on the pressure, hammering at the door for sustained periods only to come up short.

The Dragons eventually relented, though, as home captain and lock Fineen Wycherley powered over the line from close range in the 23rd minute, Ben Healy’s conversion putting Munster A into a 7-3 lead.

It proved to be the first of a double salvo before half-time as Munster rumbled forward again, loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman scoring in the left corner 10 minutes later with Healy confidently slotting the touchline conversion.

Yet Dragons did regain some momentum before the interval with the lively Botica posing problems for the Munster defence and getting his reward two minutes before half-time as outside centre Calvin Wellington was put through to score under the posts. Botica converted the straightforward kick to close the gap as Munster went in at the break with a 14-10 lead.

If Botica, the 25-year-old son of All Black turned rugby league star Frano, was the Dragons’ spark, Poland was Munster’s livewire, all bustle and energy in defence and attack.

Yet it was a frustrating start to the second half for both sides, neither of which could find a telling breakthrough in the third quarter. When it did come in the 61st minute it was Poland who snatched the opportunity.

Munster’s driving maul had garnered a penalty on their 10m line, from where Healy kicked to touch down the right wing. Several phases later and Matt More made a break in midfield to the Dragons line and from the ensuing ruck, it was scrum-half Poland who sniped down the fringe to get Munster’s third try of the night and first points of the second period, Healy converting and then knocking over a long-range penalty shortly after and a further three points on 71 minutes.

That established a 17-point cushion that made the last-minute try from Dragons skipper Lennon Greggains, converted by Botica, a consolation effort.

MUNSTER A: L Coombes; A Wootton, M More (S French, 66), A McHenry, C Nash; B Healy (J Flannery, 72), J Poland (C O’Doherty, 75); J Loughman (C Gleeson, 58), B Scannell (E Clarke, 52), C Parker (K Knox, 67); F Wycherley - captain, S O’Connor; J Daly, J Hodnett (P Kelly, 73), G Coombes (D O’Grady, 75).

DRAGONS A: C Penny; W Talbot-Davies, C Wellington (T Hoppe, 56), J Benjamin, D Smith; J Botica, D Buckland (R Davies, 46); G Ellis, R Lawrence (Z Hewlett, 73), C Coleman; J Davies (M Williams, 60), H Taylor; J Thomas, L Greggains - captain, T Basham.

Replacements not used: S Evans, L Yendle, B Fry, G Gasson.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU).