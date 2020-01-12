News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lyon no match for imperfect Leinster: the game in 60 seconds

By Brendan O'Brien
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 03:10 PM

Leinster's bid to claim top seeding for the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup was buttressed by an ultimately convincing win over Lyon in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

Leo Cullen's side scored six tries and had four more ruled out for various infractions but they were made sweat for a spell in the second quarter by a Lyon side that had three men sin-binned through the afternoon but one which showed some guts after an abysmal start.

Leinster were only 21-14 up at the break despite an overwhelming share of both possession and territory. Two tries from Dave Kearney and another from Josh van der Flier were diluted by an intercept score from Virgile Bruni and another five-pointer from Hendrik Roodt.

Max Deegan secured the four-try bonus point in the 54th minute with Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter adding to the haul. The five-point haul leaves Leinster in prime position to claim that No.1 seeding ahead of the last round of pool fixtures next week.

SIXTY SECONDS

It mattered: Leinster wobbled in the last ten minutes or so of the first-half and actually needed the break to gather themselves, which they did. Good as Leinster are, we are yet to see anything like a complete 80-minute performance from them this season.

Can’t ignore: That's 15 straight wins now as the Irish side continues on unbeaten through the season. It's a mark that equals the club's previous best, which was recorded at the start of the century. Benetton away next week will provide the stage as they attempt to break new ground.

Good day: Another win, another massive haul of points but Leinster will be far from happy with a performance that was too loose at times. First-world problems, clearly, for a side that has been all but untouchable for months now.

Bad day: Lyon were atrocious at the start, allowing Leinster score tries that would have been harder work on the training pitches. Far tougher tasks lie ahead for Leinster than this meeting with a second-string French side whose eyes are rooted on the Top 14.

Sideline smarts: Leinster were guilty of over-playing at times after a superb start and they paid for it with Virgile Bruni's intercept try which prompted a period of soul-searching and, no doubt, a rollicking or two in the dressing-room at half-time.

Best on show: Max Deegan got the nod. The young back row is in a rich vein of form now and he wedded a high work rate with yet more good work with the ball in hand here.

Injury watch: No major issues of note to report for the province after this one. The casualty list remains a short one after a long, unbroken and intensive period of club fixtures stretching back to the start of November.

Next up: Lyon host Northampton Saints at 2pm next Saturday. Leinster take on Benetton in Italy at the same time as the round six fixtures bring Pool 1 to a close.

Leinster: J Larmour; D Kearney, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, J Tracy, T Furlong; D Toner, S Fardy; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, M Deegan.

Replacements: P Dooley for Healy, S Cronin for Tracy, A Porter for Furlong, C Doris for Ruddock and J Gibson-Park for McGrath (all 54); R Kearney for Larmour (54); R Molony for Toner (66); C Frawley for Byrne (68).

Lyon: T Arnold; X Mignot, E Dumortier, Regard, N Nakataici; JM Buttin, J Pelissie; H Kaabeche, B Alkhazashvili, F Gomez Kodela; M Rolland, H Roodt; K Geraci, E Oosthuizen, V Bruni.

Replacements: F Lambey for Geraci (2); R Chaume for Kaabeche and K Yameogo for Gomez Kodela, S Hidalgo-Clyne for Pelissie (all 54); J Maurouard for Alhazashvili (61); J Tuisova for Regard (63); T Halaifonua for Roodt (67); J Moura for Arnold (73).

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).

