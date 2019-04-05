Luke McGrath to captain Leinster in Benetton game

Leo Cullen has named his team for Leinster's PRO14 clash with Benetton at the RDS Arena tomorrow night.

Barry Daly comes in at full back with Fergus McFadden on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

Australian international Joe Tomane is partnered in the centre by Mullingar man Conor O’Brien, with captain Luke McGrath and Noel Reid the half-backs.

In the pack, Jack McGrath, James Tracy and Andrew Porter are selected to start in the front row with Mick Kearney and Scott Fardy in the second row.

READ MORE Leavy layoff puts van der Flier woes in context

In the back row, Josh Murphy, Max Deegan and Caelan Doris complete the starting XV.

On the bench, Scott Penny is included for the first time since starring for Ireland in their Grand Slam winning Under-20s Six Nations campaign.

Leinster:

15. Barry Daly, 14. Fergus McFadden, 13. Conor O’Brien, 12. Joe Tomane, 11. James Lowe, 10. Noel Reid, 9. Luke McGrath (CAPTAIN), 1. Jack McGrath, 2. James Tracy, 3. Andrew Porter, 4. Mick Kearney,

5. Scott Fardy, 6. Josh Murphy, 7. Max Deegan, 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16. Bryan Byrne, 17. Peter Dooley, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Jack Dunne, 20. Scott Penny, 21. Hugh O’Sullivan, 22. Ciarán Frawley, 23. Jimmy O’Brien

Benetton: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Ratuva Tavuyara, 13 Marco Zanon, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan (C), 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Toa Halafihi, 7 Abraham Steyn, 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Irné Herbst, 3 Marco Riccioni, 2 Luca Bigi, 1 Nicola Quaglio.

Replacements: 16 Tomas Baravalle, 17 Derrick Appiah, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Marco Lazzaroni, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Tito Tebaldi, 22 Antonio Rizzi, 23 Alberto Sgarbi