Loughman intends to continue good run through 2020

Jeremy Loughman ended 2019 on a high after a stellar breakout year with Munster and the front-rower has every intention of continuing his good run of form through 2020.

The loosehead prop, 24, was Johann van Graan’s when he moved south from Leinster on a three-month development contract in December 2017 and quickly cemented his place in the set-up to earn a one-year deal for 2018-19.

By the end of 2018, Loughman had made Munster debuts in both the Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup and the last 12 months have seen him go from strength to strength, proving his worth in the absence of Dave Kilcoyne during the World Cup and making his mark in the opening European pool game at Ospreys in November.

It was Loughman’s first Champions Cup start, he scored his maiden try in the competition and showed the handling skills of an accomplished back to set in motion a try for Andrew Conway in the bonus-point victory to cap a man-of-the-match performance at the Liberty Stadium.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Loughman said of his breakthrough year. “I couldn’t believe how well it’s gone so keep on top of that and keep pushing forward with that.

The highlight of the year was that match against Ospreys and hopefully I can keep pushing on and getting more of it.

Loughman, whose momentum was disrupted by an ankle injury having started against Racing 92 the week after the Ospreys game, returned to action during the festive season following a month on the sidelines.

And with a trip to Ulster coming on Friday night he is ready to vie for a starting place once more.

“Obviously when I got the injury I was hugely disappointed. At first, it seemed like I could be out for a while and then I just got lucky enough that it healed within a week or so and I couldn’t really believe it and I was back and once I saw that kind of light at the end of the tunnel I was pushing hard and I was able to get back on so I felt like it was only a blip.

“Obviously whenever you have good momentum like that it’s tough and it takes you back a step when you get the injury so you just have to get back up to pace as quick as possible.”

The loosehead recognises the serious threat an in-form Ulster pose on their home patch as the battle for Guinness PRO14 play-off spots intensifies.

“They’ve been serious this season. I’ve just watched them and their recent form and in Europe as well, they beat Quins back to back, they beat Clermont who if you watch them they are unbelievable, so it’s going to be a serious challenge.

"Even when they came down to Thomond Park, for us up front that was one of the biggest tests.”