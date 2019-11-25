News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Loughman injury deepens Munster’s prop problems

Munster’s Jeremy Loughman is helped off the the pitch after picking up an injury. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
By Simon Lewis
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 06:15 AM

Munster’s injury problems at fly-half look set to be replicated at loosehead prop after Jeremy Loughman joined Dave Kilcoyne on the casualty list during the draw with Racing 92.

Johann van Graan fielded just one specialist number 10 for the second week running, with first-choice Joey Carbery missing the opening two rounds, against Ospreys and Racing, with an ankle injury. Tyler Bleyendaal started in Wales but reported stiffness last week, leaving a fit-again JJ Hanrahan to return to face the Parisians having missed the Ospreys win with a hamstring problem.

Ireland prop Kilcoyne injured a calf in training on his return from the World Cup, with Loughman putting in a man of the match performance against Ospreys on his first European start.

But the former Leinster front-rower suffered an ankle injury against Racing and had to be helped from the field, with James Cronin, his replacement from the bench, the next likely starter this Friday in Cork against Edinburgh in the PRO14.

“Killer has still a way to go,” van Graan said. “It’s strange how injuries happen in certain positions. That’s just the way that rugby goes. It’s backing our squad and whoever will be the next man up.

“I don’t want to start speculating as to how serious (Loughman’s injury) is but the fact that we had to help y him off the field seems like it is pretty serious. We’ll see on Monday what we’ve got. Unfortunately, Killer is still a few weeks away so we just have to see where we’re at and regroup again for Edinburgh.”

