London Irish to face Munster in pre-season friendly

Declan Kidney will return to Munster in September.

His London Irish side will face Munster in a pre-season friendly at Musgrave Park on September 13.

Kidney twice led Munster to Heineken Cup success in 2006 and 2008 but is now director of rugby with the Exiles.

The game could prove to be Paddy Jackson's first on Irish soil since his Ulster departure in April 2018.

Last month, Diageo cancelled its sponsorship of London Irish over concerns at Jackson's signing.

The 27-year-old, who was acquitted of rape last year, signed for the club in May.