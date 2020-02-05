News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lions could play in Ireland ahead of South Africa tour

Lions could play in Ireland ahead of South Africa tour
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 01:49 PM

The Press Association is reporting that Scotland, Wales and Ireland are all possible hosts for a potential Lions fixture against a so far unnamed opponent.

The game, if it takes place, would be in late June 2021 ahead of departure to South Africa for an eight-match tour that features three Tests against the world champion Springboks.

Twickenham, meanwhile, is unlikely to be available as the 2021 Gallagher Premiership final is scheduled there for June 26.

"We are always open for business, and have a track record of putting on big events beyond Scotland Test matches, such as football games for Celtic, Hearts and Liverpool, music concerts and European and Guinness PRO14 rugby finals," the Scottish Rugby Union said in a statement to the PA news agency.

"We have as rich a Lions history as any of the nations, and it would be great to host the famous red jerseys on Scottish soil for the first time."

The Lions played a warm-up game before the 2005 New Zealand tour, drawing 25-25 against Argentina in Cardiff.

And they tackled the Barbarians in Hong Kong eight years later, prior to touring Australia.

More in this Section

'Sometimes we were too creative': Farrell says continuity doesn't sacrifice creativity as changes kept to a minimum'Sometimes we were too creative': Farrell says continuity doesn't sacrifice creativity as changes kept to a minimum

Wales star Liam Williams to miss Ireland gameWales star Liam Williams to miss Ireland game

Two enforced changes to Ireland team as Keith Earls returns to matchday squadTwo enforced changes to Ireland team as Keith Earls returns to matchday squad

England centre Tuilagi out of Scotland clash due to ‘low-grade’ groin strainEngland centre Tuilagi out of Scotland clash due to ‘low-grade’ groin strain


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps offers an essential introduction to retrofitting an energy-efficient heat pump in your current home and tackles presumptions.How do I get my home heat pump ready?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »