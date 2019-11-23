Life after Connacht treating Ahki well

It was an unusual signing and even more strange departure with Pita Ahki making just three starts for Connacht in his only season at the Sportsground. Before he had hardly laced his boots in Galway he was signed by Toulouse.

Kieran Keane, who was sacked after his first season in Connacht, brought Ahki from New Zealand just over two years ago but the centre struggled to nail down a starting spot and there was some surprise when it was announced Toulouse had come in for him.

Ahki was suggested to Toulouse by his brother-in-law All Black Luke McAlister, who was plying his trade at Stade Ernest-Wallon at that time and they wrapped up a deal and he departed at the end of the season with three starts and three substitute appearances.

Less than ten months later Ahki had nailed down the No.12 jersey in a star-studded and exciting Toulouse side who swept to the Top 14 title last June, beating Clermont Auvergne 24-18 in the decider.

Ahki, who starts on the bench today against Connacht, mushroomed in Toulouse, keeping much vaunted and emerging stars out of the side as they claimed their 20th Bouclier de Brennus five months ago.

“It was tough at the beginning of the season with game-time and everything,” said Ahki. “But I just trained a lot and when the boys went off for Six Nations I had my opportunity and took it.

“I ended up starting at 12 for the rest of the season after. It was pretty good. To win it in the end was pretty massive.”

The Auckland-born centre arrived at Connacht from Mitre 10 Cup side Waikato, having previously had spells in Super Rugby with the Blues and Hurricanes. And while he made little headway under Keane at the Sportsground, he has reveled in Toulouse.

He and wife Kayla McAlister have settled in the city and Stade Toulesain didn’t dally when it came to securing the 27-year-old, who made 20 appearances last season. “I was signed for one year initially and then after last season during my stint they offered me a two-year extension.

“It was great to go all the way and win the championship. Hopefully go up one this year with the European Cup,” he added.

He’s good mates with Bundee Aki but they won’t be going against each other today as the Irish international is not risked after apparently picking up a strain against Montpellier on Sunday.

Could Aki follow Ahki to Toulouse next year. “Maybe,” is all the Toulose-based player will venture on that subject.

Today Connacht return to the scene of one of their greatest triumphs when they take on four-time European champions at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Coach Andy Friend, buoyed by Sunday’s superb win over Montpellier in their opening Heineken Champions Cup game, said they are hopeful of putting on a show at a venue where they stunned the rugby world in 2013 when they won 16-14 against Toulouse.

But Connacht face an uphill task against the current French champions and will go into it minus a host of players through injury, including talisman Aki, international colleague Kieran Marmion and team captain Jarrad Butler.

Toulouse’s title credentials were obvious last weekend when they came from 20-9 adrift at the break to beat Gloucester 25-20 at Kingsholm and they are fully loaded for today’s clash.

Friend said his men are fired-up for the task and know exactly what to expect from the French. “We had a good meeting in Monday and a couple of senior blokes spoke. We had leaders meeting then and there was a lot of conversation about our mental approach going into the game and what’s important.

“The pleasing thing is there is no one is concerned about going over there. We are looking forward to it actually, and we’re looking forward to putting on a show over there, that will be hopefully enough to get the win,” said Friend.

There are seven changes in all from the excellent 23-20 win at home to Montpellier on Sunday, three in the backs where Conor Fitzgerald, scorer of the winning penalty against Montpellier, gets the nod at out-half with Jack Carty starting on the bench.

Matt Healy, usually a winger and the only survivor from their shock 2013 win in Toulouse, has to slot in at full-back, while Tom Farrell returns in midfield.

There are four further changes up front where loosehead prop Pete McCabe plays his first game of the season, hooker Dave Heffernan starts and there is an injury boost in the second row where Quinn Roux returns to captain the side alongside Ultan Dillane.

The only change in the back row sees Eoghan Masterson start his first Heineken Champions Cup game instead of the impressive Paul Boyle at blindside flanker.

Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 2: Munster highs, lows and controversies. And the loss of Axel