Liam Williams leaving Saracens to rejoin Scarlets

By Press Association
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 12:59 PM

Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams is to rejoin the Scarlets from Saracens.

Williams’ expected move has been confirmed by the player and Scarlets, and he will head back to Wales ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Williams, capped 62 times by Wales, helped Saracens win the Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership title last term.

The 28-year-old is in his third season with Saracens, while earlier this year he was part of Wales’ Six Nations title and Grand Slam-winning team.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saracens over the past three seasons,” he said. “The environment has undoubtedly developed me as a player and a person.

“I am grateful for the support I’ve had from the players, management and supporters during this time.

The opportunity to return home to the Scarlets was too good to turn down

“The opportunity to return home to the Scarlets was too good to turn down, and I am incredibly excited about the future.”

Saracens rugby director Mark McCall, meanwhile, added: “We’ve really enjoyed having Liam as part of our group for the past three seasons.

“We appreciate his contribution to the club and we wish him and Sophie (Williams’ partner) well on their return home to Wales.”

Williams scored 29 tries for the Scarlets during a six-season stint before joining Saracens in 2017.

Liam Williams in action for the 2017 British and Irish Lions against New Zealand (David Davies/PA Wire)

He has established himself as one of the most exciting players in world rugby, highlighted by his impressive displays for the 2017 Lions against New Zealand.

Scarlets general rugby manager Jon Daniels said: “We are delighted that Liam is heading home to the Scarlets.

“He is one of the leading players in world rugby, and to be able to sign a player of his calibre at the peak of his powers highlights our determination to build a squad that will challenge for silverware.

“Having Liam playing alongside the likes of Leigh Halfpenny, Johnny McNicholl, Steff Evans and our exciting young back-three talent is a mouthwatering prospect.

“Liam came through the ranks at Parc y Scarlets; he understands the culture and values we stand by, and also what we want to achieve.

“He is an attacking runner that can light up games, while his ability in the air and defensive qualities are second to none. There is no doubt we are signing a world-class player.

