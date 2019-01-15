Liam O’Connor added to Munster squad against Exeter Chiefs

Loosehead prop Liam O’Connor has been added to Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup squad for Saturday’s final pool game against Exeter Chiefs.

O’Connor is making his way back from a long-term knee injury suffered in November 2017.

The Corkman made his return for Cork Constitution in the Munster Charity Cup final win over Garryowen 10 days ago and played for Munster A against Leinster A last Friday.

O’Connor goes into the squad as Munster deregistered Brian Scott, who underwent surgery for a foot injury suffered last month and now faces four to six months’ rehabilitation.