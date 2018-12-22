Leo Cullen: Leinster have a lot of players 'who put their hands up'

Leo Cullen and Dan Leavy spoke of having a target on their backs tonight when Connacht come to town, but the team sent out by the Leinster boss suggests the defending champions are confident any XV they choose can dodge their way to victory.

Leinster have made 12 changes in total to the starting side that defeated Bath in the Champions Cup last weekend with Adam Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin and Dan Leavy the only survivors from the emphatic win at Aviva Stadium.

The selection points to a fully locked and loaded Leinster side heading to Thomond Park next week, with a few days’ rest under their belt, but listening to Cullen Leinster are readying themselves for an interprovincial as difficult as they come tonight.

A 15-point lead at the top of Conference B could give any coach a sense of security that borders on complacency, yet Cullen prefers to frame this game as one that will give some less frequently selected players a chance to prove their worth, than one that is simply a chance to rest others.

“We’ve a huge amount of confidence in the group, it wasn’t a straightforward selection for the Bath game,” Cullen said. “There was a lot of players who put their hands up. I like this period because we’ve got a very competitive group and you’re trying to navigate a really tricky block of games when you think of the four European games and three Interpros, those seven games are massive.

“We’re just going to battle it out for every point in these games, we saw how important that was at the end of last season.”

Leinster may talk up the difficulty of this contest, but the reality is Connacht have not won in Dublin since 2002 – thanks to an injury-time drop goal from Mark McHugh, a former Leinster player.

Yet that piece of trivia in itself may be instructive tonight, with Andy Friend naming a starting XV with four former Leinster products in it.

Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle, Cian Kelleher and Tom Farrell are among the westerns traveling ‘home’ when they go east.

“Yeah, we talk about it all the time, there are always players at Connacht who have passed through the doors at Leinster and they have a point to prove and that always makes them incredibly dangerous,” Cullen said. “We saw, first-hand, last season when we got beaten 47-10 in the Sportsground what it means to them when they’re playing Leinster. It was a tough, physical challenge earlier this year so yeah, it’s a game that has a lot of threat for us always.

I know a lot of those guys are good, they have gone away and proved themselves in a different environment, had to deal with whatever like the moving around etc, they have all moved for different reasons. When they come back to play Leinster they have a point to prove, always. There is always a bit of a danger in these games, like any week really but there is always something extra special in some of these particular fixtures.

Connacht make 10 changes of their own as they target a sixth win on the bounce, with Ultan Dillane and Finlay Bealham starting up front, while Bundee Aki is on the bench, fresh from his wedding last week. Has the RDS got a honeymoon suite?

“They’re growing massively as a team and are back to their old selves in terms of their attacking shape and rugby,” Dan Leavy said of the away team. “Andy Friend has done a really good job with them and they’ve got some serious threats, especially out wide with Tiernan [O’Halloran] and Cian [Kelleher]. They’re looking really good.”

Friend has selected two openside flankers in Jarrad Butler and Colby Fainga’a – an attempt to copy the damage inflicted by Bath’s Sam Underhill and Francois Louw two weeks ago?

“They probably looked at those Bath games and saw the success they had, they are two very similar players as well, both very strong on the ball and that is a tactic they will deploy against us,” Leavy said. “It’s up to us to make sure we look after the breakdown and don’t give them opportunities to get into the game with penalties, and build pressure.”

Cullen was a player back in 2002 when Connacht last won in Dublin, and smiled broadly when the fixture was raised in yesterday’s pre-match announcement.

He was a young prospect at the time, playing alongside the likes of Denis Hickie and Mal O’Kelly, while Connacht fielded Jerry Flannery, Eric Elwood and Ulster boss Dan McFarland.

“I just always remember the feeling at the end of these games and the feeling that ‘I’m going to remember this one for a long time’ and ‘people are probably going to be reminding me of it in years to come’,” he said.

“It was the old Donnybrook pre-Energia Park, astro pitch that it is now. It was a very, very different type of pitch. I remember what it meant to the Connacht players at the time and being part of that team that loses to Connacht in Donnybrook at home. It’s the nature of these games, there’s something extra special about them, you need to make sure you prepare as well as possible for the game.”