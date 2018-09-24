Leinster's western rivals firmly in Cian Healy’s crosshairs

Leinster 31 - 7 Edinburgh

By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

Interprovincial clashes don’t need a whole lot of selling, but with the countdown to kick off still seven days away, Cian Healy didn’t need a whole lot of prompting to reignite the Connacht v Leinster rivalry.

Sitting in the RDS, just moments after being presented with the man of the match award for his performance against Edinburgh, the prop’s thoughts skipped forward to Saturday’s game in Galway.

It’s just five months since an understrength Leinster side made the same trip west, with a Champions Cup final two weeks in the future.

Some players were rested, sure, but McGrath and Healy were there, as was Joey Carbery, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Jack Conan, Jordan Larmour and Dev Toner.

By full-time Connacht were 47-10 ahead, with the final two points coming from the boot of — yes, the boot — of John Muldoon, the retiring skipper, given a celebratory conversion kick to mark his departure.

It wasn’t just rubbing salt in the wounds, it was marinading them.

“The lowest point of last season? Yeah, easily,” said Healy, unimpressed with Muldoon’s actions.

“Leave it to the kickers. I suppose, on a personal note, that was nice for him to finish off his career, but it is something you have to take a bit of offence to when you’re not taken seriously.”

Leinster had a Champions Cup final to look forward to a fortnight later, but Healy stormed into the dressing room.

“I was in a bit of a red mist. I wouldn’t remember what was said now,” he said, “it wasn’t great. It was a pretty dark time. But you need a response from those sorts of things and a good team gives a response. We went well for the rest of the season. It’s a big blow to what you’re doing and what you’re working towards, but if you don’t fight back from it, you’re not going to go too far.”

The response arrived in Bilbao, where Leinster added a fourth star to their shirt marking all of their European titles.

The Heineken Champions Cup returns in three weeks’ time and results against Connacht and Munster will tell us a lot about how Leo Cullen’s side is shaping up this season.

Edinburgh were a far tougher nut to crack than their starting XV might have suggested, and coach Richard Cockerill was in a decent mood for a man whose team has lost by 24 points.

The former Leicester man took it as a compliment that Leinster put out such a strong team, and was happy with how hard the hosts had to fight to get past his men.

“We defended manfully, the last try took some of the gloss off it, but they know they’ve been in a contest don’t they? I don’t think we came and got rolled over easily,” he said.

Neither will Connacht, who beat Scarlets in Galway on Saturday.

Anyone can slip up in Galway, so it was not such a shock, but Cullen pointed to other results over the weekend to highlight how seriously Leinster must prepare for their trip west.

“Cardiff had come off the back of losing three games by a combined score of five points, and then they put on a big score in the Munster game,” Cullen said, “then Glasgow, who won all their games, play the Southern Kings, who lost all theirs, and it’s 31-0 to the Kings after 50-60 minutes or so. So much comes down to the day so you have to make sure you do everything in your power to be ready on the day.

Any of the teams are capable of delivering performances. We know Connacht and the intent that they come with. They’ve a lot of players that have come through the Leinster system at different stages, so we know that they’re always very, very motivated when they play against us.”

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: F McFadden (16), J Lowe (38), J Larmour (50) , J Sexton (65), G Ringrose (79) Cons: Sexton (17, 51, 66).

Scorers for Edinburgh: Tries: Bradbury (45) Cons: J van der Walt (46).

LEINSTER: J Larmour; F McFadden, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (J Tomane, 70), J Lowe; J Sexton (R Byrne, 66), L McGrath (J Gibson Park, 66); C Healy (P Dooley, 66), J Tracy (S Cronin, 49), M Bent (T Furlong, 49); D Toner, J Ryan (M Kearney, 21); M Deegan (D Leavy, 66-71), J van der Flier, J Conan.

EDINBURGH: D Fife; J Farndale, C Dean (J Johnstone, 69), J Pablo Socino, D van der Merwe (A Dell, 73); J van der Walt (S Hickey, 60), S Kennedy (N Fowles, 49); A Dell (P Schoeman, 49), R Ford (D Cherry, 56), S Berghan (M McCallum, 49); F McKenzie, B Toolis (C Hunter-Hill, 66); L Hamilton, J Ritchie, M Bradbury, (L Crosbie, 66) Red: P Schoeman (70).

Referee: Daniel Jones (WRU)